Grammys 2024: Rapper Killer Mike Detained By LAPD After Bagging 3 Awards During The Pre-Show Ceremony

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, clinched three awards at the 2024 Grammy Awards but was arrested shortly afterward. He was escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena, in handcuffs, by the Los Angeles Police Department.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the cause of the arrest is not related to any incidents at the arena. The report also conveyed that an official informed Killer Mike’s team that there’s a high chance of the rapper’s release later that night. His team is yet to give a statement regarding the same.
“At around 4 PM, an individual was detained at [Crypto.com Arena] for a physical altercation,” a LAPD spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter, adding, “The individual is currently being questioned. I cannot confirm the identity of the individual until the person is charged. The investigation is ongoing.”
Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. was also seen having a conversation with security and the rapper’s management for approximately 10 to 20 minutes before proceeding backstage.
Footage shared on various social media platforms showed Killer Mike being led away in handcuffs at approximately 4:22 PM PT, with some fans of his in the background shouting “Free Mike.” The videos quickly became viral, causing outrage and confusion among his fans and fellow musicians, because the reason for his arrest is unknown.
During the pre-show ceremony of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, Killer Mike won awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his track ‘Scientists and Engineers’ and Best Rap Album for ‘Michael,’ his studio album, which was released in June 2023.
Earlier, during one of his acceptance speeches at the pre-show held at Peacock Theatre, the 48-year-old rapper told the audience, “For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, bulls***. I don’t give a damn if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”
Other than music, the rapper is also well-known for his activism and philanthropic activities. He is also very vocal about several social and political issues, which include racial injustice, police brutality, economic inequality, and poor education.