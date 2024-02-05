PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Rakesh Chaurasia, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram For Grammy Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken to social media to congratulate the members of the musical team who went on to win the Grammys earlier today. Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and Selvaganesh Vinayakram made India proud all over the world by winning a Grammy at the recently concluded awards night. Thanking them for bringing this glory to the country, PM Narendra Modi has lauded their success story.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to thank the Indian winners of the Grammy 2024 award. Even Amit Shah went on to tweet and congratulate Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and Selvaganesh Vinayakram who brought immense glory to the country by winning at such a prestigious award ceremony.
Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Congratulations @ZakirHtabla, @Rakeshflute, @Shankar_Live, @kanjeeraselva, and @violinganesh on your phenomenal success at the #GRAMMYs! Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud! These achievements are a testament to the hardwork you keep putting in. It will also inspire the new generation of artists to dream big and excel in music (sic).”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never shied away from congratulating Indian artists or sports personnels whenever they have won any laurels for the country on a world level. The Grammys are definitely the biggest when it comes to music. Indian artists getting recognised at such a mega event is definitely something that Indians from all over the globe are rejoicing.
For the unversed, Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and Selvaganesh Vinayakram won the Best Global Music Album for ‘This Moment’ from ‘Shakti’. Also, Zakir Hussain went on to win 3 Grammys on the same night. Rakesh Chaurasia went on to win 2.
Rakesh Chaurasia also replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for his gesture and kind words on his double win at the Grammys.
Amit Shah also took to social media to congratulate the Indian winners at the Grammy 2024. Thanking the winners for bring such limelight to Indian music on a global level, he wrote, “A crowning moment for Bharat's glorious tradition of music (sic).”
It’s definitely proving to be a great year for India and Indian artists in the global music stage.