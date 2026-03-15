Golmaal 5 Cast Revealed: Akshay Kumar Joins Ajay Devgn In Rohit Shetty Franchise

Summary of this article
Golmaal 5 cast expands as Akshay Kumar joins Rohit Shetty franchise.
Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and others return for comedy sequel.
Sharman Joshi returns to Golmaal after appearing in the first film.
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has officially announced the next instalment of his popular comedy series, Golmaal 5. The upcoming film marks the return of several familiar faces from the franchise while introducing a new addition to the ensemble cast, Akshay Kumar.
Golmaal 5 cast announced as Akshay Kumar joins franchise
The announcement has generated excitement among fans of the long-running comedy series. Leading the cast once again is Ajay Devgn, who has been associated with the franchise since its first instalment. The film will also bring back several actors who have appeared in previous chapters.
Sharing the news on social media, Shetty reflected on the journey of the Golmaal series and its impact on his career. He noted that the first film, released nearly two decades ago, played a major role in shaping his career as a filmmaker.
Familiar faces return to Golmaal
The promotional video released by the makers confirmed the return of several cast members. Alongside Ajay Devgn, actors Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor will once again appear in the comedy franchise.
One of the highlights of the announcement is the return of Sharman Joshi, who was part of the original film. His comeback has drawn attention from fans who remember his role in the first instalment of the series.
However, the biggest surprise in the announcement was the entry of Akshay Kumar into the franchise. In the promotional clip, the actor appears in a bald look, dressed in a black kurta-pyjama with dark sunglasses.
Reacting to the addition, Ajay Devgn jokingly remarked that no one wants to leave a successful franchise.
Akshay Kumar also shared his excitement about joining the project. In a social media post wishing Rohit Shetty on his birthday, the actor wrote that he was thrilled to become part of the “crazy family” of Golmaal 5.
A franchise spanning nearly two decades
The Golmaal series began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006 and quickly became one of Bollywood’s most successful comedy franchises. The film featured Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Sharman Joshi, along with Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal.
The success of the first film led to several sequels, including Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again. Over the years, the franchise has featured actors such as Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty.
The announcement of Golmaal 5 comes nearly nine years after the last instalment, Golmaal Again, was released. While filming preparations have begun, the makers are yet to announce an official release date for the film.