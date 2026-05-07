Jugaadu: Ishaan Khatter Announces New Entertainer With Exciting Cast And Crew

Summary of this article
Jugaadu stars Ishaan Khatter and Punjabi actor Tania in lead roles.
Palash Vaswani directs the entertainer backed by Tips Films and Baweja Studios.
Ishaan Khatter announced Jugaadu after recently appearing in Homebound.
Jugaadu has officially been announced, with Ishaan Khatter stepping into a fresh entertainer after his acclaimed performance in Homebound. The actor shared the news on social media, confirming that the film will feature Punjabi actor Tania alongside him. The project is directed by Palash Vaswani and produced under the banners of Tips Films and Baweja Studios.
Jugaadu cast and director details
The film marks another major collaboration for Ishaan Khatter, who has steadily built a diverse filmography over the years. Director Palash Vaswani, best known for the popular series Gullak, is expected to bring his grounded storytelling style to the entertainer.
The announcement was made through Ishaan’s Instagram account, where he posted a photograph holding a clapboard from the film’s set. In the caption, it was written that audiences should “get ready for Jugaadu” and that the actor was excited to bring the entertainer to cinemas soon.
Industry reacts as Ishaan Khatter unveils new film
Soon after the post went live, several industry names reacted to the announcement. Vishal Jethwa congratulated the actor in the comments section, while filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also shared her wishes. Actors Shahid Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty were among those who interacted with the post online.
The announcement arrives shortly after the release of Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The film featured Ishaan alongside Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.
Apart from Jugaadu, Ishaan is also preparing for the next season of The Royals, which is expected to return with a fresh chapter soon.