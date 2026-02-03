Chappell Roan Reacts To Criticism Over Her Racy Grammy Look: I Don’t Even Think This Is THAT Outrageous Of An Outfit

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards' ceremony was held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026. From Sabrina Carpenter, Lada Gaga, Tyla, to Billie Eilish, and Olivia Dean, several celebs put their best fashion foot forward on the red carpet. But Chappell Roan, who never fails to impress the fashion police, grabbed all the attention in a bold look. She was in a risque topless wine-red dress. In a viral video, she can be seen removing the cape of her Mugler dress to reveal her tattoos. The bodice fabric was connected to two nipple rings fixed to her breasts. Chappell Roan's Grammy look has left the internet divided. While many called it one of the best red carpet looks, several users criticised her pierced nipple look.