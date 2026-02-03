Chappell Roan Reacts To Criticism Over Her Racy Grammy Look: I Don’t Even Think This Is THAT Outrageous Of An Outfit

Chappell Roan went almost naked in a risque topless wine-red dress at the Grammys 2026. She has now reacted to the criticism.

Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan on her Grammy outfit Photo: Instagram/Chappell Roan
  • Chappell Roan turned heads with her bold look at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

  • She was in a risque topless wine-red dress that has earned both praise and criticism.

  • Roan has now reacted to the criticism she received for her Grammy outfit.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards' ceremony was held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026. From Sabrina Carpenter, Lada Gaga, Tyla, to Billie Eilish, and Olivia Dean, several celebs put their best fashion foot forward on the red carpet. But Chappell Roan, who never fails to impress the fashion police, grabbed all the attention in a bold look. She was in a risque topless wine-red dress. In a viral video, she can be seen removing the cape of her Mugler dress to reveal her tattoos. The bodice fabric was connected to two nipple rings fixed to her breasts. Chappell Roan's Grammy look has left the internet divided. While many called it one of the best red carpet looks, several users criticised her pierced nipple look.

Chappell Roan reacts to criticism for her Grammy outfit

Taking to her Instagram on Monday afternoon, the Subway singer wrote, “Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit. The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D (sic)”

Roan, 27, was nominated for two Grammy awards - Record of the Year and Pop Solo Performance, but failed to bag any trophies. However, she thanked everyone who voted for her. “Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!,” the singer concluded.

Record of the Year went to Kendrick Lamar and SZA for the track Luther. Lola Young took home the Best Solo Pop Performance award for Messy.

Roan won her first Grammy for Best New Artist at the Grammys 2025 for The Subway.

