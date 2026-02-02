Grammys 2026: Cher Receives Lifetime Achievement Award, Says 'Never Give Up On Your Dreams'

Cher receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Grammys 2026

Dressed in a sheer black-lace gown and biker jacket, Cher, in her acceptance speech, said, “I knew what I wanted to be when I was five years old, and I was famous at 19, and had a top-rated show in my twenties, actually,” per Rolling Stone. “But it didn’t occur to me how rough my career was going to be and my life was going to be. And I’m not saying, ‘Oh, poor me,’ but whatever. I was either a loser or winning an Oscar. I’m sure a lot of you in the audience know what I’m talking about.”