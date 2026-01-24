AUS Open 2026: Osaka Drops Jaws In Jellyfish Inspired Outfit
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka turned heads during her entrance at the Rod Laver Arena before her Australian Open 2026 first-round match against Antonia Ruzic as she flaunted her jaw-dropping jellyfish-inspired outfit. Designed by London-based stylist Robert Wun, Osaka donned an ocean blue tie-dye tracksuit jacket with white wide-leg bottoms. Osaka's outfit also featured two white butterflies, one on her wide-brimmed hat and one on her umbrella. Osaka admitted her outfit was originally inspired by a jellyfish she found while reading to her daughter. Osaka toned down her formidable fashion sense in the second round encounter against Sorana Cirstea as this time she wore a warmup jacket in the same blue and green aquatic hues.
