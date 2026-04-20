Punjab FC 3-0 Inter Kashi, ISL 2025-26: Zeljkovic Shines As The Shers Cruise To Seventh Place With Win

Punjab FC vs Inter Kashi, ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC delivered a dominant display to beat Inter Kashi 3‑0, with Samir Zeljkovic, Effiong Nsungusi Jr and Bede Osuji on target as the Shers climbed to seventh place in the ISL standings

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Punjab FC vs Inter Kashi match report Indian Super League 2025-26 round 9
Punjab FC players celebrate a goal during the Indian Super League match against Inter Kashi on April 20, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Punjab FC defeated Inter Kashi 3‑0 in their ISL 2025‑26 clash on Monday

  • Goals came from Samir Zeljkovic (37’), Effiong Nsungusi Jr (51’) and Bede Osuji (72’)

  • Zeljkovic was named Player of the Match after opening the scoring with a good finish

  • The win lifted Punjab to 14 points from eight matches, consolidating seventh place

Punjab FC produced a clinical performance to defeat Inter Kashi 3-0 in their Indian Super League match here on Monday.

Samir Zeljković (37'), Effiong Nsungusi Jr (51'), and Bede Osuji (72') scored for the Shers to secure three important points and move to 14 points from eight matches, consolidating seventh place.

Inter Kashi, meanwhile, remain eighth with 11 points from nine matches. Zeljković was named the Player of the match.

Punjab started on the front foot and looked sharp in the early exchanges, with Bede Osuji at the heart of their attacking play.

Twice within the opening ten minutes, Osuji's clever backheel flicks released Dani Ramírez inside the box, but Inter Kashi goalkeeper Lluis Tarrés reacted well on both occasions to deny the Spaniard.

The hosts continued to dominate possession, with Manglenthang Kipgen dictating play from midfield, while Effiong Nsungusi Jr and Osuji caused constant problems for Inter Kashi' defence.

Despite Punjab's control, Inter Kashi threatened sporadically, with Tomba Singh and Narender Gahlot both going close from set-piece situations.

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The breakthrough finally arrived in the 37th minute following a well-worked move. Pramveer Singh won possession near the halfway line and initiated an attack down the left, finding Osuji, who quickly combined with Nsungusi Jr inside the box.

After a brief tussle, Nsungusi regained control and squared the ball to Samir Zeljković, who calmly slotted home with his right foot to give Punjab a deserved lead.

Inter Kashi attempted to respond before the break, with Alfred Planas and Sergio Llamas combining well, but Arshdeep Singh remained composed in goal to ensure Punjab carried their advantage into half-time.

Punjab doubled their lead shortly after the restart in the 51st minute, capitalising on a costly midfield error. Dani Ramírez seized possession and surged into the box from the left, evading multiple defenders before cutting the ball back to Nsungusi Jr, who finished clinically from close range to make it 2-0.

The hosts maintained their intensity and control, pressing high and restricting Inter Kashi to limited opportunities. Pramveer and Bijoy V. were particularly impressive defensively, cutting out passing lanes and halting any potential counter-attacks.

Punjab added a third goal in the 72nd minute when substitute Leon Augustine drove forward from the left and slipped a precise pass into the path of Osuji, who turned smartly inside the box and unleashed a powerful right-footed strike into the top corner, leaving Tarrés with no chance.

With a comfortable lead, Punjab managed the remainder of the game with composure, continuing to press high and maintain their defensive shape.

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