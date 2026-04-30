GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 42 At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 42 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 30). Gujarat went with the same team from last match and RCB followed suit. The Royal Challengers are well placed in the playoffs race, perched on the second spot with six wins from eight games, while Gujarat are lying fifth with four victories and as many losses.

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Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill, left, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Rajat Patidar during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli, centre, with team's Mentor and Batting Coach Dinesh Karthik, left, during a warm-up session before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Indian Premier League Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Jacob Bethell Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell looks at Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan takes a catch to dismiss him during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Crowd cheers during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell interact during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026: GT vs RCB
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada celebrate with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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