GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 42 At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 42 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 30). Gujarat went with the same team from last match and RCB followed suit. The Royal Challengers are well placed in the playoffs race, perched on the second spot with six wins from eight games, while Gujarat are lying fifth with four victories and as many losses.
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