Alexander Blockx Vs Alexander Zverev Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Can The Belgian Wonderkid Shock The French Open Winner?

Follow the live score and ball-by-ball updates from the Wimbledon 2026 first-round clash as Alexander Zverev takes on rising Belgian Alexander Blockx in a blockbuster opening-round encounter the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London

Alexander Zverev begins his Wimbledon 2026 campaign with a first-round clash against Belgium's rising star Alexander Blockx, looking to build on the confidence gained from winning his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros earlier this month. The German, seeded among the tournament favourites, also enjoyed a strong grass-court tune-up by reaching the Halle final and will be determined to avoid another early Wimbledon exit. Blockx, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the ATP Tour's breakout stars, climbing into the world's top 40 after a superb clay-court season that included a Masters semifinal run. However, the 21-year-old has limited experience on grass and is making his Wimbledon main-draw debut. Zverev leads the head-to-head 2-0, having beaten the Belgian in Madrid and Rome earlier this season, making him the overwhelming favourite to progress. Still, Blockx's fearless baseline game and rapid rise promise an intriguing opening-round contest at the All England Club.

LIVE UPDATES