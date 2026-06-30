Explained: Why The Tamil Nadu Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam Has Triggered A Political Row

The examination was part of a larger recruitment exercise notified by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) to fill 2,708 posts out of more than 8,000 vacancies across 188 government colleges in Tamil Nadu. The notification was issued in line with an interim court order, according to PTI. The exam was conducted on December 27, 2025, across 48 subjects, and 42,064 candidates appeared for it. The paper included an eligibility section, an objective-type elective paper for 150 marks, and a descriptive essay paper for 50 marks. The objective paper was conducted in multiple-choice format and answer keys were released.