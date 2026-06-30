Wimbledon 2026: Osaka Makes Fashion Statement In Kimono, Sabalenka Leads Starry Day 1 Wins
The opening day of Wimbledon 2026 saw Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka make strong starts in the Ladies' Singles draw. Sabalenka extended her impressive Grand Slam first-round record with a straight-sets win over Teodora Kostović, while Gauff ended her grass-court struggles with a dominant victory. Osaka, the fashion queen of Wimbledon, grabbed attention with her elegant white kimono before defeating Elsa Jacquemot, while Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula also advanced. However, the day also witnessed early exits for several seeds, including Maja Chwalińska, Leylah Fernandez, Anastasia Potapova and Ann Li.
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