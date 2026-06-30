Wimbledon 2026: Osaka Makes Fashion Statement In Kimono, Sabalenka Leads Starry Day 1 Wins

The opening day of Wimbledon 2026 saw Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka make strong starts in the Ladies' Singles draw. Sabalenka extended her impressive Grand Slam first-round record with a straight-sets win over Teodora Kostović, while Gauff ended her grass-court struggles with a dominant victory. Osaka, the fashion queen of Wimbledon, grabbed attention with her elegant white kimono before defeating Elsa Jacquemot, while Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula also advanced. However, the day also witnessed early exits for several seeds, including Maja Chwalińska, Leylah Fernandez, Anastasia Potapova and Ann Li.

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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 women's singles highlights-Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after winning against Teodora Kostovic of Serbia after the women's singles at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 womens singles highlights-Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a return to Teodora Kostovic of Serbia during the women's singles at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 womens singles highlights-Teodora Kostovic
Teodora Kostovic of Serbia reacts during the women's singles match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 womens singles highlights-Coco Gauff of the United States
Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates after winning the women's singles match against Tamara Korpatsch of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 womens singles highlights-Tamara Korpatsch of Germany
Tamara Korpatsch of Germany plays a return to Coco Gauff of the United States during the women's singles at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 womens singles highlights-Jessica Pegula of the United States
Jessica Pegula of the United States celebrates winning her first set during the women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 womens singles highlights-Mirra Andreeva of Russia
Mirra Andreeva of Russia celebrates winning her match against Magda Linette of Poland in the first round women's singles, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 womens singles highlights-Mirra Andreeva of Russia
Mirra Andreeva of Russia plays a backhand against Magda Linette of Poland in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 womens singles highlights-Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula of the United States returns to Darja Vidmanova of Czech Republic during the women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 womens singles highlights-Maja Chwalinska
Maja Chwalinska of Poland returns the ball during the women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 womens singles highlights-Mananchaya Sawangkaew
Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand returns the ball to Maja Chwalinska of Poland during the women's singles at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 womens singles highlights-Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka of Japan walks into the court to play against Elsa Jacquemot of France in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 womens singles highlights-Naomi Osaka of Japan
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns the ball to Elsa Jacquemot of France in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 womens singles highlights-Leylah Fernandez
Leylah Fernandez of Canada celebrates a point against Janice Tjen of Indonesia in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 womens singles highlights-Janice Tjen of Indonesia
Leylah Fernandez of Canada, top, and Janice Tjen of Indonesia compete in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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