Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Case: Six Of Eight Arrested Men Employed By Varanasi Security Firm

Sainik Security Services was incorporated in its present form in December 2017 with a Varanasi registered address and a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh. Gaurav Singh said his father founded the firm in 2000 as a proprietorship. It later became a partnership and then a private limited company in 2017 when Singh became director. Each of the 19 caretakers provided to the bank was paid around Rs 20,000 a month.