Barcelona 3-0 Real Oviedo, La Liga: Lamine Yamal's Overhead Stunner Fires Barca Go Top

Lamine Yamal scored a stunning overhead kick to help Barcelona move back to the top of LaLiga with a comfortable 3-0 win over Real Oviedo at Camp Nou.
Dani Olmo and Raphinha had got the ball rolling in the second half, after Hansi Flick's side had been frustrated by their visitors before the break.
It took until first-half stoppage time to get the first chances of note, with Joan Garcia smothering Ilyas Chaira's tight-angled effort, before Raphinha saw a similar effort parried by Aaron Escandell at the other end.
But Barca came out brighter after the break and took just six minutes to break the deadlock; David Carmo was caught playing out from the back, and Olmo drilled his low shot into the bottom-left corner.
And another lapse gifted Barcelona their second. David Costas, high in his own half, played a very slack backpass which Raphinha pounced onto before chipping Escandell, who was well off his line.
But Yamal, who had seen an early shot parried by the goalkeeper, sealed the points as he acrobatically met Olmo's cross, giving Escandell no chance.
Data Debrief: Barca show off home fortress
After a loss to Real Sociedad last weekend, Real Madrid had piled the pressure on the reigning champions after leapfrogging them to the summit.
And Barcelona were well-deserving of their win, having accumulated 2.41 expected goals (xG) from their 15 shots, while limiting Oviedo to just 0.42 xG.
It was the 10th consecutive win at home for Barca, with this the first time they have recorded 10 or more home wins under the same manager in LaLiga since December 2019 (W14 under Ernesto Valverde).
Oviedo, meanwhile, are winless in their last 14 league matches (D7 L7), with their last victory coming all the way back in September over Valencia.