The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural

In terms of basic mystery construction, even if the slant here is more sombre, the film stumbles under rookie mistakes. Mehta fumbles in hewing a study of communal tension into the fabric of the thriller. The immigrant communities of Sikhs and Muslims occupy centre stage in the film but the scuffle between them is bizarrely corralled around the fallout between Daljeet and his former Pakistani business partner, Saleem. The film insinuates both the communities’ old ties to local power, even a possible influence of the imam on the superintendent himself. What could have been an intriguing thread shunts to a passing suggestion. Both communities lob threats at each other but the film ties them up in a toothless manner.