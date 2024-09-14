Movie Review

The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural

Outlook Rating:
1 / 5

This slow burn sinks quickly under tired, hamstrung-by-dullness writing.

The Buckingham Murders review
The Buckingham Murders poster Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Let me begin with a confession. I struggled to stay awake in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders. To be fair, I’d walked into the film with great expectation for a moody, slow-burn. The setup invites this possibility. Detective Sergeant Jasmeet “Jass” Bhamra (Kareena Kapoor) has just been transferred to High Wycombe. She’s in the throes of a personal tragedy, having just lost her son in a shootout. The screenplay defines her solely by this loss. It becomes the excuse to dole out scattered flashbacks to the fateful night of her son’s killing, as well as glimpses of happier mother-son days which look plucked from some bright, artfully fake commercial.

The minute Bhamra moves to Wycombe, she’s assigned the investigation of a missing child. She’s reluctant initially, her grief still too raw. The missing child, Ishpreet, is around the age of her own dead son. But, as Superintendent Miller reiterates twice in the film, private reservations have to be chucked when duty calls. Leading the investigation is Inspector Hardik “Hardy” Patel (Ash Tandon), who’s rather quick and eager to close the case even when the apprehended suspect’s confession seems too convenient and loopholes riddle the proceedings. He wants to steward the case all by himself, snapping at Bhamra who has her doubts. Is he hiding something? The town is his turf. He directs Bhamra to keep her nose out.

A still of Kareena Kapoor Khan from The Buckingham Murders
A still of Kareena Kapoor Khan from The Buckingham Murders Photo: IMDb
info_icon

However, too many pieces of the puzzle don’t fit, the needle of suspicion pointing to the unexplored probable. Ishpreet’s adoptive father, Daljeet (Ranveer Brar), has a barely disguised streak of violence. The mother, Preeti (Prabhleen Sandhu), stays wound up in fear of Daljeet, who doesn’t even let her speak. He also seems to be having an affair. Secrets run aplenty throughout the film, including covert drug peddling rings which the town’s children have got sucked in.

Kinds of Kindness Review - IMDb
Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych

BY Debanjan Dhar

But Mehta pummels every ounce of suspense, any tinge of nervous anticipation, out of the film. So, the background music works furiously to ratchet up tension. It’s so loud, so intrusive it drowns out chunks of dialogue. A crackling thriller should possess an air of challenge, capable of hurling a bunch of dares at us. Some presence of personality goes a long way in making a familiar story fresh. The problem with The Buckingham Murders is that either it is stale-a grieving parent-cop as protagonist-or a needless scramble of hot-button points like Sikh-Muslim communal clashes belying family feuds. Neither does the screenplay, written by Aseem Arrora, Raghav Raj Kakker and Kashyap Kapoor, limn the Wycombe setting. Just as Asians are sidetracked in mainstream Hollywood productions, the white characters in The Buckingham Murders are inconsequential.

In terms of basic mystery construction, even if the slant here is more sombre, the film stumbles under rookie mistakes. Mehta fumbles in hewing a study of communal tension into the fabric of the thriller. The immigrant communities of Sikhs and Muslims occupy centre stage in the film but the scuffle between them is bizarrely corralled around the fallout between Daljeet and his former Pakistani business partner, Saleem. The film insinuates both the communities’ old ties to local power, even a possible influence of the imam on the superintendent himself. What could have been an intriguing thread shunts to a passing suggestion. Both communities lob threats at each other but the film ties them up in a toothless manner.

All sorts of indulgences pile up, stifling momentum. A Rekha Bhardwaj melancholic ballad randomly pops up and stalls the narrative. Melodramatic stretches and clashes between the two communities come up without satisfyingly advancing the plot. The drama’s noticeable acceleration of pace in the second half never kindles urgency. It hinges too much on Kapoor to lend it dynamism and force.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a still from The Buckingham Murders
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a still from The Buckingham Murders Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Kapoor has always been an eminently watchable star. But I am not sure if this film is smart enough to either incorporate her aura in a less star-struck fashion or that everything in the film, other characters and multiple strands get summarily eclipsed by how she’s positioned. The Buckingham Murders isn’t even a taut character study. Bhamra is drawn in too broad strokes to make us care for her. Mehta conceives the character with predictability; of course, the case turns into a rite of passage for Bhamra to excise her sorrow and gather resolution.

Vaazhai poster - Instagram/
Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty

BY Debanjan Dhar

Kapoor’s performance encompasses a whole lot of intense glowering and heavy-shouldered grit. To buttress the unblinking solemnity of her pose, we get close-ups of her fists clenching, furrowed brows. The mix of weariness and steeliness would have fared well had the film fussed less on designing the emotional beats of too many scenes to furnish her absolute psychological immersion.

The Buckingham Murders ultimately trips on an extended twist-laden climax that doesn’t do itself any favours by bunging in a matter of one’s most intimate identity as crucial to the secret. In how many more Indian films and shows will queerness be viewed through the lens of a spoiler? Last year’s Netflix series, Kohrra, was also guilty of this. It’s a sorry example of irresponsible, misguided ideas coded into the storytelling, further diminishing the thriller.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel's Mission: Supporting 'Senior Stars' Like Kohli, Sharma, Bumrah
  2. T20 Blast Final 2024 Live Streaming: Finals Day Fixtures, Timings And Where To Watch
  3. Elite Cricket 'Clean'; Threat Looms Over T20 Leagues: Outgoing ICC Anti Corruption Unit Chief
  4. Ex-CSK Star Recalls When Team Tried To Avoid Eye Contact With 'Fuming' Dhoni: 'MS Kicked...'
  5. IPL 2025 Retention Policy: BCCI Likely To Delay Announcement Till End Of September - Report
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi: Argentine Talisman Returns To Inter Miami CF Training - In Pics
  2. ISL: MCFC Secure A Thrilling Draw Against MBSG - In Pics
  3. Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Sergio Lobera's Men Aim For Home Advantage In Campaign Opener
  4. New USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino Aims For World Cup Glory As Countdown To 2026 Begins
  5. Bundesliga: Leroy Sane Set For Bayern Return After Surgery, Says Vincent Kompany
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  2. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  3. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
  4. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
  5. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: IND 2-1 PAK After Full Time; Harmanpreet Gets A Brace
  2. China Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Both Teams Fight For Fourth Place
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: MAS-KOR End Hulunbuir Classic With 3-3 Draw
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: South Korea Take Semi-Final Ticket After 3-3 Malaysia Draw
  5. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Last Attempt To Resolve The Crisis': Mamata Meets Doctors Protesting Over RG Kar Incident In Kolkata
  2. Day In Pics: September 14, 2024
  3. '3 Dynasties Vs Youth Of J&K': PM Modi Slams Opposition In Doda Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  4. Mamata Banerjee Assures Rs 2 Lakh Compensation For Patients Allegedly Died Due To Doctors' Strike
  5. Deep Dive | Sub-Categorisation of Caste
Entertainment News
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  3. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  4. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  5. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
  2. Protests Grow In Israel Asking Netanyahu To Cut Deal With Hamas, Bring Hostages Home
  3. Mpox: WHO Grants First Vaccine Approval To Ramp Up Response To Disease In Africa And Beyond
  4. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  5. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them