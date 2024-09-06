Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty

At its best, Vaazhai is a flamboyant showcase for these two young actors. Ponvel is revelatory, thrillingly switching between a lively ball of energy and pained withdrawal. His performance has the grounded, shifting specificity, a key element amiss in massive chunks of the film. The setting evokes several worlds jostling within. Besides the geographic isolation, a hopeless cycle of debt and deprivation, varied chasms in the village come to the fore. Power and privilege exist in layers, revealing themselves in the degree of knowledge/oblivion of the discomfort of others. There are several caste denominations in the village and those on its edges. The school teacher, Poonkodi ( Nikhila Vimal, luminous in an under-written role), who’s not from the village, is blissfully unaware of the boy’s overwhelming plight. Their relationship, etched in a slew of gushing songs, never acknowledges the place he comes from or the harshness of his circumstances. Sivanaindhan tucks it out when she’s around. Ponvel beautifully plays the rushing desire to express, failing and retrying impishly. Not that the teacher shows the slightest interest. Selvaraj is careful to base the relationship in a sweet, illusory space, in a conscious remove from the boy’s pitiless situations.Other teachers’ sole flicker of curiosity in the boy limits itself to the bruises on his neck, from hauling the plantain load for hours on end.