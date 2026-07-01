Vikrant Massey's Romantic Drama Musafir Cafe To Premiere In July; Check Out Release Date

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Netflix romantic drama Musafir Cafe, starring Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana, is set to premiere this July.

Musafir Cafe release date
Musafir Cafe release date announcement Photo: Netfli
Summary of this article

  • Netflix has set a release date for Musafir Cafe.

  • The romantic series stars Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana in lead roles.

  • Set against the scenic backdrops of Bhopal and Mussoorie, the narrative follows three strangers whose destinies unexpectedly intertwine.

Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana have teamed up for a romantic drama series, Musafir Cafe, set to stream on Netflix. The OTT giant announced the premiere date of the upcoming series on July 1. Set against the picturesque backdrops of Bhopal and Mussoorie, the narrative will show how strangers become companions through chance encounters.

Musafir Cafe release date announced

Musafir Cafe explores core themes of love, loss and self-discovery.

"Some journeys take us to new places. The most unforgettable ones lead us to ourselves," Netflix stated.

The series will premiere on July 24, 2026.

Sharing the release date announcement video on social media, Netflix wrote, "Pyaar, pahaad aur inn musafiron ki kahaani 💌☕️
Watch Musafir Cafe, out 24 July, only on Netflix! (sic)."

Musafir Cafe plot

Musafir Cafe follows three individuals whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.

Vikrant Massey plays Chander Mohan Sharma, a man yearning to reclaim control of his life, while Vedika Pinto portrays Sudha, a woman resolved to forge her own path. Mahima Makwana plays Preeti, who brings a calm, compassionate and steady presence to the unfolding drama.

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More about the show

The show is adapted from the popular book by Divya Prakash Dubey.

Ruchir Arun directed the series, and Sharanya Rajgopal created and wrote the adaptation. Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) and Homemade Stories have backed the series.

Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui round out the cast.

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