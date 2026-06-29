Rajasthan: Sanitation Workers' Strike Enters 3rd Day

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A statewide strike by Valmiki sanitation workers entered its third day on Monday, severely disrupting waste collection services across Rajasthan, with garbage piling up in several cities, including Jaipur

Rajasthan: Sanitation Workers Strike Enters 3rd Day
Rajasthan: Sanitation Workers' Strike Enters 3rd Day

The impact of the strike was visible since Saturday, when protesting workers halted garbage collection to protest against pending demands related to recruitment and employment conditions. In Jaipur's Walled City area, protesters intercepted a tractor carrying waste and dumped garbage on roads at Badi Chaupar, while similar scenes were reported from Choti Chaupar, Johari Bazaar and Raja Park.

Nandkishore Dandoriya, president of the Sayukt Valmiki Evam Safayi Shramik Sangh, said the agitation would continue until the government implements earlier agreements.

"The government had reached agreements with us multiple times. We want those assurances to be implemented. Traditional sanitation workers from the Valmiki community should be given priority in recruitment, the contract system should end, and workers should be made permanent after two years," he said.

He added that the community was agitated over delays in fulfilling commitments.

"During protests, our demands are accepted, but when it comes to implementation, rules and procedures are cited to delay them," Dandoriya said.

Another sanitation worker said repeated attempts to resolve the issue had failed.

"We gave the government sufficient time, including a one-month notice, followed by seven days and then a 24-hour ultimatum. Since no action was taken, we were left with no option but to stop work," he said.

The unions have been demanding priority for families traditionally engaged in sanitation work in recruitment, regularisation of workers, scrapping of contract and outsourcing systems, and timely payment through municipal funds.

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However, the strike has not received unanimous support within the community.

One of the sanitation worker leaders, Pawan Choudhary, opposed the boycott, saying, "We will continue to work with the municipal administration to maintain cleanliness. At the same time, the government should complete the recruitment process without delay through proper legal procedures." Officials said efforts are underway to resolve the issue through dialogue.

Local Bodies Director Juikar Pratik Chandrashekhar said, "We have held several rounds of talks with the representatives and will continue engagement. The recruitment process has already been initiated and is being finalised."

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