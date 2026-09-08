‘I Don’t Care’: Lamine Yamal’s Bold Response After Dembele’s Ballon d’Or Picks

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Lamine Yamal addresses his Ballon d’Or chances, refusing to campaign for the award while highlighting Spain’s World Cup triumph, Barcelona’s league success and his happiness

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Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Summary of this article

  • Lamine Yamal says he will not campaign for the Ballon d’Or, insisting his performances should speak for themselves

  • The Barcelona star remains proud after winning the World Cup with Spain and another league title

  • Yamal brushed off Dembele’s preferred picks, saying he is happier than ever after an unforgettable year

Lamine Yamal has refused to campaign for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, insisting that his performances for Barcelona and Spain should speak for themselves.

The 19-year-old forward was speaking ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League opener against Feyenoord, on the same day France Football announced the 30-player shortlist for the prestigious award. Yamal finished second in last year’s voting and is again among the leading contenders after an exceptional campaign.

Asked whether he needed to convince voters of his credentials, Yamal said: “I don’t think I need to (make a campaign for it), I’m not thinking about what I deserve, everyone can think what they like.” He added that he was proud of what Barcelona and Spain had achieved, highlighting their league success and Spain’s World Cup triumph.

“I’m proud of everything I’ve done this year with my club and with the national team. We’ve become world champions, we’ve won the league again. I can’t ask for anything more,” he said.

Also Check: Ballon D’Or 2026 Nominees

Yamal Brushes Off Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or Picks

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Lionel Messi (left) of Argentina and Lamine Yamal of Spain are set for a blockbuster showdown in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, as football's greatest icon meets its brightest young star in a clash rich with Barcelona and La Masia history - (Composite image: AP)

Yamal’s comments came shortly after defending Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele named his preferred candidates for this year’s award. The Paris Saint-Germain forward backed teammates Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kylian Mbappe alongside Harry Kane, while also mentioning Michael Olise, Lamine Yamal, Fabian Ruiz and Willian Pacho. Dembele notably did not include himself in his top three.

Asked about Dembele’s choices, Yamal responded with a smile: “He’s a friend of Kylian, right?” The Barcelona star insisted he was not bothered by being overlooked.

“The truth is I don’t care, I’m very happy with the year I had, when I played against both of them together I must have annoyed them.”

Yamal also appeared determined to keep the wider Ballon d’Or discussion at arm’s length. “I think... I’ve shown an incredible level, it’s (the media’s) job and I will not beg for anything,” he said.

World Cup Triumph Adds Weight To Yamal’s Case

Yamal’s credentials have received a major boost from Spain’s World Cup success, alongside another La Liga title with Barcelona. His individual performances have also kept him firmly among the leading candidates, with Harry Kane currently viewed by several bookmakers and analysts as a leading contender.

Despite the growing attention, Yamal said he is simply enjoying the moment. “In the end, I’m 19, coming off winning a World Cup, having had the best holidays of my life,” he said.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe Fires Back At Defensive Critics After Raphinha-Dembele Comparison

“I’ve never been happier at any point in my life than I am now.”

The Ballon d’Or winners will be announced at the ceremony in London on October 26, with Yamal competing against a field that includes Dembele, Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and other global stars.

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