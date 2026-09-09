Borussia Dortmund Teenager Konstantinos Karetsas Hospitalised After Collapsing During Champions League Debut

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old winger Konstantinos Karetsas was hospitalised for medical tests on Tuesday after slumping to the turf 25 minutes into his Champions League debut against Villarreal due to circulatory problems. The German club confirmed that Karetsas is doing well under the circumstances following Dortmund's 3-2 victory

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Dortmund's Konstantinos Karetsas lies on the pitch injured during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal in Dortmund, Germany. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Summary of this article

  • Eighteen-year-old Konstantinos Karetsas slumped to the turf 25 minutes into his Champions League debut for Borussia Dortmund against Villarreal

  • Borussia Dortmund confirmed Karetsas left the pitch due to circulatory problems and was taken to hospital for further tests

  • The German side noted that Karetsas was doing well under the circumstances after receiving on-pitch treatment and being stretchered off

Borussia Dortmund’s Konstantinos Karetsas is in hospital for further tests after the teenager slumped to the turf 25 minutes into his Champions League debut on Tuesday.

The German club stated that Karetsas had to leave the field because of circulatory problems. Dortmund added: “Kosta is doing well under the circumstances and is on his way to the hospital for further tests.”

The 18-year-old was playing against Villarreal, as reported by thescore.com, when he was treated lying down on the pitch and then taken away on a stretcher. The score was 0-0 at the time. Dortmund later won 3-2.

Match Incident Details

Karetsas passed the ball to a teammate, then signalled his distress to the referee before sitting on the grass, according to thescore.com.

It happened 25 minutes into Tuesday’s match. The Greece prospect was making his Champions League debut at 18. Dortmund carried on after the stoppage and clinched a 3-2 win.

Also Read: UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Mbappe And Haaland Power Real Madrid And Manchester City To Opening Wins

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Reactions And Signings

Gregor Kobel told broadcaster Amazon Prime after the game: “I hope and I think that everything is OK and I hope that he’s back and fit with us soon.”

Karetsas and fellow Greece international Giannis Konstantelias were Dortmund’s marquee signings in the offseason, bundesliga.com reported. Karetsas, a former Belgium youth international, joined from Genk for 30 million euros ($34.9 million). Konstantelias arrived from PAOK for 26 million euros ($30.2 million).

Konstantelias, 23, likely saw his season end last month after suffering an ACL injury on his Bundesliga debut.

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