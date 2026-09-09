Borussia Dortmund Teenager Konstantinos Karetsas Hospitalised After Collapsing During Champions League Debut

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 9 September 2026 9:53 am

Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old winger Konstantinos Karetsas was hospitalised for medical tests on Tuesday after slumping to the turf 25 minutes into his Champions League debut against Villarreal due to circulatory problems. The German club confirmed that Karetsas is doing well under the circumstances following Dortmund's 3-2 victory

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 9 September 2026 9:53 am

Dortmund's Konstantinos Karetsas lies on the pitch injured during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal in Dortmund, Germany. AP Photo/Martin Meissner

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