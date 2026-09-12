Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Real Madrid will face Rayo Vallecano in a La Liga Madrid derby on September 13. Real Madrid are fourth in the table, while Rayo Vallecano sit 14th. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on September 13 and will be streamed live on FanCode

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Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, When and Where to Watch
Real Madrid will face Rayo Vallecano in a La Liga Madrid derby on September 13. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid face Rayo Vallecano in a La Liga Madrid derby on September 13

  • Real Madrid are fourth, while Rayo Vallecano sit 14th in the table

  • The match starts at 12:30 AM IST on September 13 and will stream live on FanCode

Last season’s La Liga runners-up, Real Madrid, take on Rayo Vallecano in matchday 5 of the Spanish Primera Division in what promises to be an exciting Madrid derby.

Los Blancos haven’t won La Liga in two seasons and are currently sitting fourth in the table. Jose Mourinho’s side got over the line midweek at home against a tough Inter Milan side in the UEFA Champions League, thanks to some heroic goalkeeping from Thibaut Courtois.

They were clinical in the first half and wasteful in front of goal in the second, but first-half goals from Kylian Mbappé and Fede Valverde were enough to take home the three points.

However, Madrid don’t have good memories from their last match in the league. In Matchday 4, they lost 1-0 away to Real Betis. Mourinho’s side weren’t at their very best, especially in front of goal, though they had more possession and completed more passes than their opposition. Kylian Mbappé also missed a penalty in the match.

As for their opponents, Rayo Vallecano currently sit 14th in the La Liga table. They have had a mixed start to the season, losing twice, drawing once, and winning only once.

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Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior after scoring his sides third goal during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Malaga in Madrid. - Manu Fernandez/AP Photo
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Rodrigo gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain. - Joan Monfort/AP Photo
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in Madrid, Spain. - Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

The only positive for them is that their first win last weekend came at home against Racing Santander, where they came back from two goals down to win 3-2 and held on to the lead despite two late red cards.

In the last six matches between these two, Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, Los Blancos have won two and drawn four. Madrid won this fixture 2-1 at home while they drew 0-0 away. Rayo have won only once at the Bernabéu, and that was way back in 1996.

All You Need To Know About the La Liga Tie between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano

When and Where Will the La Liga Match Between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano Take Place?

The La Liga encounter between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will take place at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid at 12:30 AM IST on September 13.

Which TV Will Telecast Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano La Liga Match?

The La Liga match between Madrid and Rayo will not be telecast live on TV in India.

How Can Fans Watch Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Online In India?

The La Liga game between the two teams will be streamed in India on the FanCode app and website.

Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Likely XI

Real Madrid - T. Courtois (Goalkeeper), T. Alexander-Arnold, I. Konaté, D. Huijsen, M. Cucurella, A. Tchouaméni, F. Valverde (Captain), J. Bellingham, Y. Diomande, K. Mbappé, and V. Júnior. Manager: José Mourinho

Rayo Vallecano - D. Cárdenas (Goalkeeper), A. Rațiu, F. Lejeune, P. Ciss, A. Pedrosa, P. Díaz, Ó. Valentín (Captain), U. López, G. Tsitaishvili, S. Camello, and A. Rivera. Manager: Beñat San José.

Injury and Suspensions

Real Madrid - F. Mendy, E. Militão, and Rodrygo

Rayo Vallecano - A. Batalla, I. Palazón, L. Felipe, R. Nteka, J. Vertrouwd, J. de Frutos (suspended), F. Pérez (suspended).

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