Justice Yashwant Varma Inquiry Report: What It Found

The inquiry committee found that charges against Justice Yashwant Varma were proved.
The panel said Varma failed to satisfactorily explain the cash found at his official residence after a fire.
Parliament may take up the removal process during the Winter Session.
The focus is now on Parliament after a three-member inquiry committee concluded that the charges against former Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma stand proved. The panel found that Varma failed to satisfactorily explain the large quantity of cash recovered from his official residence after a fire in March 2025 and that material evidence was interfered with following the incident.
The findings bring the case to the next stage of the constitutional process for a judge’s removal. According to The Week, government sources have indicated that the impeachment process is likely to be initiated during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, where the motion will require the constitutionally mandated special majority in both Houses.
The committee was constituted under the Judges (Inquiry) Act after an impeachment motion against Varma was admitted in Parliament. Its inquiry examined the recovery of the cash, Varma’s explanation for its presence and allegations of interference with evidence after the fire.
A substantial quantity of currency was found in a storeroom at Varma’s official residence after firefighters responded to the blaze. The committee held that he failed to provide a credible explanation regarding the source or ownership of the cash. The panel stopped short of directly attributing the physical removal of the money to Varma, but concluded that the evidence pointed to interference with material evidence after the fire by persons connected with the residence.
The Week reported that the committee relied on witness testimonies, statements from Delhi Fire Services personnel and police officials, electronic records, photographs and other documentary material before arriving at its findings. It rejected Varma’s defence that he had no knowledge of the cash and was being implicated in a conspiracy, observing that his explanations did not satisfactorily answer the evidence placed before it.
The findings are significant not only for their conclusions but also for the questions they raise about judicial accountability. The case has brought rare public scrutiny to Varma while he was serving as a High Court judge, while the inquiry committee’s finding that the charges were proved has taken the removal proceedings to the next constitutional stage.
The inquiry followed an earlier in-house examination by the Supreme Court. The court had constituted a committee to examine the allegations against Varma, and that committee reportedly recommended initiating removal proceedings. The recommendation paved the way for an impeachment motion in Parliament and the subsequent constitution of the statutory inquiry committee.
With the inquiry process complete, Parliament now has before it a report concluding that the charges against Varma have been established. According to The Week, government sources have indicated that the Centre is expected to initiate the impeachment process during the Winter Session, when Parliament will consider whether the motion for Varma’s removal secures the constitutionally mandated special majority in both Houses.
The removal of a High Court or Supreme Court judge requires an inquiry establishing proved misbehaviour, followed by parliamentary approval by a special majority in both Houses. Successful removals have been exceedingly rare.
As Parliament prepares to consider the report, attention will be on both the fate of Justice Varma and the wider questions raised by the case over judicial accountability. The proceedings could also become a catalyst for reforms aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability and public trust in India’s justice system.