Devdutt Padikkal Becomes 2nd Indian To Hit Century On Independence Day: Do You Know Who Was The First?

Padikkal hit an unbeaten 131 on Independence Day, joining Virat Kohli in an elite Indian record
India’s No. 3 spot had struggled, with seven batters averaging 27.28 across 19 Tests since Gill’s 2024 century
Padikkal became only the second left-handed Indian to score a Test hundred at No. 3 this century
There was something fitting about Devdutt Padikkal walking back unbeaten at the end of India’s first day in Galle. On a historic occasion for Indian cricket, the left-hander had just produced the biggest innings of his young Test career, and one that will now be remembered for more than just the runs.
Padikkal’s 131 not out came on August 15, India’s Independence Day, during the team’s 600th Test. He reached his maiden Test century off 134 balls and finished the day unbeaten from 178 deliveries as India closed on 288/2.
The timing of the innings made it special, but the company Padikkal has now entered makes it even more intriguing. He has become only the second Indian batter to score an international century on Independence Day. The first was the former India captain Virat Kohli, who reached three figures in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2012.
The century also arrived at a position where India have been searching for stability.
Padikkal Makes No. 3 His Own
The last Indian to score a Test century at No. 3 was Shubman Gill against Bangladesh in Chennai in September 2024. Since then, India have tried seven different batters at one-down across 19 Tests. Collectively, they averaged just 27.28, with only five 50-plus scores in 35 innings.
Padikkal has now provided a timely reminder of what a settled No. 3 can bring.
He walked in after Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 following an unfortunate collision with the bowler. Rather than allowing the setback to affect him, Padikkal took his time, built a partnership with KL Rahul and gradually increased the tempo. His century came off 134 balls before he moved to 131 by stumps.
There is another interesting detail to his achievement. Padikkal is only the second left-handed Indian to score a Test century from No. 3 in the 21st century, following Sourav Ganguly, who made 136 against Zimbabwe in Delhi in 2002.
More Than Just an Independence Day Record
Padikkal’s knock came on a day already packed with significance for Indian cricket. The Galle Test marked India’s 600th Test, while the match began on Independence Day.
KL Rahul’s composed 77 also helped India establish control before he retired hurt with cramps, while Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 27 at stumps. Yet Padikkal was the clear standout.
The 26-year-old has already ticked off his maiden Test century. Now, after an innings that combined patience with authority, he has given India another reason to believe they may finally have an answer at No. 3.