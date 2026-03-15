Cylinder Crisis: Snowfall, Rains Fill Manali Hotels, but LPG Crunch Hits Kitchens

Small businesses, vendors and dhaba owners at hill destinations, who were hoping to make a profit during the summer season, worst hit by shortage of commercial cylinders

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Ashwani Sharma
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Rep. image Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The overseas tourists' arrivals have already declined to a trickle

  • Those making inquiries for their holidays show greater concern about hotels having assured LPG supplies.

  • Some hoteliers reported cancellations of bookings.

A semi-packed weekend in snow-clad Manali, ahead of the summer tourist season, brought a surge of tourists to the hill town but left hotel kitchens scrambling for LPG supplies, forcing hoteliers to switch to alternative fuels such as electric appliances.

Atul Sharma, a hotelier in Palchan, 12 km from Manali on the way to Rohtang Tunnel, admits that the commercial LPG crisis has severely impacted the hotel industry due to the ongoing Middle East war.

“Luckily, we managed with a few alternatives, setting up induction cookers/plates and diesel-based appliances to keep the kitchen running after rooms were sold out for weekend groups,” he said, adding that it was only a stopgap arrangement, not a solution.

Sunday’s snowfall at Rohtang Tunnel in Kullu-Manali, besides rains at other places like Shimla, Dharamshala-McLeodganj, Dalhousie, and Kasauli, made the hoteliers expect a surge in the tourist traffic. The shortage of commercial LPG was a big test for the industry to cope with the situation.

Different hoteliers’ bodies have already approached the government asking for interventions to ensure commercial LPG supplies and not let the crisis jeopardise the season, after they have suffered during the last two seasons and monsoon disasters.

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The overseas tourists' arrivals have already declined to nil, and those making inquiries for their holidays show greater concerns about hotels having assured LPG supplies. Some hoteliers reported cancellations of bookings.

Sanjay Thakur, another hotelier at Shimla, confirms having switched over to induction cooking and the use of new fuel alternatives at his two posh hotels, but explained how tough it was to procure induction plates from the Delhi market, where the stocks have dried up already, and prices of the appliances have soared exorbitantly.

Small business ventures, vendors, and dhaba owners at hill destinations, who were hoping to make a good livelihood during the summer season, are rather worse affected by the shortage of commercial cylinders.

Madan Lal Sharma, the owner of Shimla’s ‘Chole Kulche’ hub, informed us that the shop has run out of LPG. “We are left with just less than a half cylinder for Sunday’s business. Rest, God knows how to make up this shortage."

At the Indian Coffee House, the manager also looked worried about running the operations without the LPG's availability. “Electric burners or diesel-based appliances will not be able to make up this gap," he said.

Mohinder Seth, president of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association, said the HP Pollution Control Board has temporarily allowed hotel and restaurant owners to use alternate fuel. The board has also permitted the use of kerosene, coal, and diesel bhattis, which are usually banned due to strict environmental norms in the hill town.

Media reports suggest that officials of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) have assured the state government that domestic supplies, hospitals, and schools will keep getting the LPG, but commercial LPG for the hotels will face some difficulties till things get normalised.

“It has been decided to provide 10 per cent of the total fuel requirement of hoteliers from Sunday. The district administration will decide the number of commercial LPG cylinders to be allotted to each hotel,” said Mohammad Amin, Divisional LPG Head, Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Meanwhile, a few restaurant owners and outlets have cut down their menus to manage the crisis.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta has held a meeting with top officials to review the situation. He said the Government of India has assured to release 20 per cent additional commercial gas cylinders in line with the previous cost structures. Adequate stocks of kerosene are also available to ensure that commercial consumers do not face any shortage of fuel. 

He further stated that arrangements are being made to provide kerosene to all families in the state. Under this system, two or three dealers will be appointed in each district.

The government, he said, has set up special teams in every district to prevent black marketing and hoarding. These teams will take necessary action either on their own or upon receiving complaints. He asked the citizens to report any instances of black marketing or hoarding by contacting the department’s toll-free numbers, 1967 and 1100.

He reaffirmed the uninterrupted supply of domestic LPG and its smooth distribution throughout the state.

Nevertheless, Shimla was a full house of tourists on Saturday, and Manali was also having a good footfall after reports of snowfall at Rohtang Pass this week.

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