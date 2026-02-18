Olympiakos Vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Exciting Battle On Cards At Karaiskakis Stadium

Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick is congratulated by teammate Aleix Garcia, after he scored his sides second gaol during the UEFA Champions League opening phase match against Manchester City on November 25, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Olympiakos hosts Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League playoff. These two sides met just weeks ago in the league phase, where the Greek champions secured a convincing 2-0 win to fuel a late surge into the knockout rounds for the first time since 2014. Jose Luis Mendilibar’s men are banking on their formidable home atmosphere to unsettle a Leverkusen side that, despite a higher league-phase finish, has struggled with a fragile knockout record. With Mehdi Taremi leading the line for the hosts and Kasper Hjulmand’s Leverkusen seeking redemption, Piraeus is set for an explosive European night. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.
Olympiakos Vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Match Details
Fixture: Olympiakos Vs Bayer Leverkusen
Tournament: UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout phase play-offs 1st Leg
Venue: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Greece
Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026
Time: 1:15 AM IST
