Qarabag Vs Newcastle LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Azerbaijani Champions Host Magpies In Baku

Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade, right, celebrates after scoring their third goal of the game against Aston Villa during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Nigel French

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout phase play‑off first leg between Qarabag and Newcastle United at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. The Azerbaijani champions enter the tie in strong domestic form, winning their last three matches. However, they will face a tough test against English Premier League giants Newcastle, who are making their first Champions League knockout appearance in over two decades. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Qarabag vs Newcastle football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Feb 2026, 09:43:53 pm IST Qarabag vs Newcastle LIVE Score: Where To Watch? The UEFA Champions League matches, including Qarabag vs Newcastle, will be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website. The match will also be televised live on the Sony TEN 2, 3, and 4 (SD & HD) channels.