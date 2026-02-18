Qarabag Vs Newcastle LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Azerbaijani Champions Host Magpies In Baku

Qarabag vs Newcastle LIVE Score: Where To Watch?
The UEFA Champions League matches, including Qarabag vs Newcastle, will be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website. The match will also be televised live on the Sony TEN 2, 3, and 4 (SD & HD) channels.
Qarabag vs Newcastle LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Qarabag vs Newcastle United
Series: UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Venue: Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, Baku
Date: Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Time: 11:15 PM IST
Qarabag vs Newcastle LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the Champions League knockout match between Qarabag and Newcastle. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.