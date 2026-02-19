Olympiakos 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League: Patrik Schick Double Hands Germans Commanding First-Leg Lead

In the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout play-off first leg, Bayer Leverkusen claimed a 2-0 victory away at Olympiakos at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, taking a strong advantage into the return tie in Germany. The breakthrough came early in the second half when Patrik Schick broke the deadlock in the 60th minute and followed up just three minutes later with a composed finish from a corner to double his tally and secure the decisive win for the Bundesliga side. Leverkusen largely controlled the contest after halftime, stifling Olympiakos’s attempts to respond despite some promising openings in the first half, and now head home with a clean sheet and a vital lead in the two-leg showdown.

Olympiakos Vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League play-off soccer-
Players of Olympiacos are seen after the end of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Olympiacos and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Piraeus port, near Athens. | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
Olympiakos Vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League play-off soccer-Ayoub El Kaabi
Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi heads the ball during a UEFA Champions League playoff match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the port of Piraeus, near Athens. | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
Olympiakos Vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League play-off soccer-Patrik Schick
Leverkusen's Patrik Schick, right, and Olympiacos' Giulian Biancone fight for the ball during a Champions League playoff soccer match between Olympiacos and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Piraeus port, near Athens. | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
Olympiakos Vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League play-off soccer-Patrik Schick
Leverkusen's Patrik Schick, right, celebrates after scoring the first goal against Olympiacos during a Champions League playoff soccer match between Olympiacos and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Piraeus port, near Athens. | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
Olympiakos Vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League play-off soccer-Patrik Schick
Leverkusen's Patrik Schick, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Olympiacos during a Champions League playoff soccer match between Olympiacos and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Piraeus port, near Athens. | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
Olympiakos Vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League play-off soccer-Patrik Schick
Leverkusen's Patrik Schick, left, scores against Olympiacos during a Champions League playoff soccer match between Olympiacos and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Piraeus port, near Athens. | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
Olympiakos Vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League play-off soccer-
Leverkusen players celebrate after a goal during a Champions League playoff soccer match between Olympiacos and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Piraeus port, near Athens. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
Olympiakos Vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League play-off soccer-Gelson Martins
Olympiacos' Gelson Martins, left, and Leverkusen's Alex Grimaldo fight for the ball during a Champions League playoff soccer match between Olympiacos and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Piraeus port, near Athens. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
Olympiakos Vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League play-off soccer-Gelson Martins
Olympiacos' Gelson Martins shoots during a Champions League playoff soccer match between Olympiacos and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Piraeus port, near Athens. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
Olympiakos Vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League play-off soccer-Konstantinos Tzolakis
Olympiacos' goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis saves the ball against the woodwork during a Champions League playoff soccer match between Olympiacos and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Piraeus port, near Athens. | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
