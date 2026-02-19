Olympiakos 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League: Patrik Schick Double Hands Germans Commanding First-Leg Lead
In the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout play-off first leg, Bayer Leverkusen claimed a 2-0 victory away at Olympiakos at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, taking a strong advantage into the return tie in Germany. The breakthrough came early in the second half when Patrik Schick broke the deadlock in the 60th minute and followed up just three minutes later with a composed finish from a corner to double his tally and secure the decisive win for the Bundesliga side. Leverkusen largely controlled the contest after halftime, stifling Olympiakos’s attempts to respond despite some promising openings in the first half, and now head home with a clean sheet and a vital lead in the two-leg showdown.
