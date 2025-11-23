Bayern Munich 6-2 Freiburg, Bundesliga: Michael Olise Stars In Sensational Comeback

Freiburg had stormed into a shock two-goal lead after 17 minutes
Michael Olise produced a staggering performance to spearhead a rampant Bayern Munich comeback as the Bundesliga leaders hammered Freiburg 6-2.
Freiburg had stormed into a shock two-goal lead after just 17 minutes at the Allianz Arena.
But Olise scored two goals and assisted three more as Bayern emphatically bounced back from their draw with Union Berlin before the international break.
The visitors had already spurned a couple of good chances before Yuito Suzuki profited from a deflected corner, guiding the opener through a crowd of bodies 12 minutes in.
And it was another corner that caught Bayern out five minutes later as Johan Manzambi rose highest to thump Niklas Beste's delivery past a helpless Manuel Neuer.
However, Olise started the comeback in the 22nd minute, skipping past two defenders to pick out Lennart Karl, who slammed home from near the penalty spot to halve the deficit.
Bayern were continuing to up the pressure and pulled level two minutes into first-half stoppage time as Noah Atubolu failed to keep out Olise's powerful low strike.
Two goals in five second-half minutes then fully turned the tide, as Dayot Upamecano volleyed in Olise's right-sided corner after 55 minutes before an unmarked Harry Kane drilled in their fourth on the hour mark.
Olise helped add some more late gloss to the scoreline, slotting through for substitute Nicolas Jackson to pick out the bottom-right corner.
France star Olise then capped a fine individual display by cutting inside to bend a stunning strike into the top-left corner, as Bayern extended their lead at the summit to eight points.
Data Debrief: Olise leads from the front
Bayern could have been looking at a stunning first Bundesliga loss of the season after their slow start, but Olise played a starring role to ensure that did not happen.
At 23 years and 345 days old, Olise became the youngest Bayern player to be involved in five goals (two goals, three assists) in a single Bundesliga match since detailed Opta records began in 2004-05.
He was individually responsible for eight of Bayern's 22 shots, a game-high total and more than double the amount of shots any other player on the pitch attempted (Kane, Karl and Suzuki were next with three each).
Olise also had the most touches in the opposition box (nine) and created a game-high six chances.