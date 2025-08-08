KEA Releases Karnataka PGCET 2025 Results, Counselling to Begin Soon

Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2025 exam on June 22 can now check their results on the official websites.

Syed Ayan Mojib
Updated on:
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Results
info_icon

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) is held for admission to MBA, MCA, and MTech courses in the state. Many students appear for this exam to secure seats in top colleges.

Karnataka PGCET Results 2025

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka PGCET Results 2025. The results are available online at the official website. Students who took the exam can now check their scores and ranks.

Karnataka PGCET 2025: Website to Check Results

Candidates can check the KEA Karnataka PGCET Results 2025 on these websites:

  • cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2025

  • kea.kar.nic.in

How to Check Karnataka PGCET Results 2025 Online

  1. Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

  2. Click on the “Admissions” tab.

  3. Select “PGCET-2025” from the drop-down.

  4. Click on the result link.

  5. Enter your CET number and date of birth.

  6. View and download your scorecard.

Direct Link to check the results

Karnataka PGCET Results 2025: Credentials Required

To access the Karnataka PGCET 2025 scorecard download, candidates need:

  • CET number

  • Date of birth

Karnataka PGCET Results 2025 Out: What’s next?

The PGCET 2025 exam was held on June 22 for MBA and MCA courses. Now that the results are out, KEA will begin the counselling process.
Candidates will get an option entry link to choose their preferred college and course. This will be followed by seat allotment based on rank, preference, and seat availability.

The Karnataka PGCET Results 2025 direct link is active now, and students are advised to check their scores soon. Counselling dates will be announced shortly on the KEA website.

Published At:
