KEA Releases Karnataka PGCET 2025 Results, Counselling to Begin Soon

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) is held for admission to MBA, MCA, and MTech courses in the state. Many students appear for this exam to secure seats in top colleges.

Karnataka PGCET Results 2025

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka PGCET Results 2025. The results are available online at the official website. Students who took the exam can now check their scores and ranks.

Karnataka PGCET 2025: Website to Check Results

Candidates can check the KEA Karnataka PGCET Results 2025 on these websites: