What Freedom Means For India's Political Prisoners

Like Gulfisha and Suneeta, many women in jails across India struggle with uncertainty about their future. Advocate and trade unionist Sudha Bharadwaj, one of the 16 accused in the Bhima-Koregaon ‘Maoist conspiracy’ case, was arrested in 2018 and lived among the women at Pune’s Yerwada jail and then at Byculla women’s prison in Mumbai until her release on bail in 2021. “What hit me hardest was how so many women had been abandoned, literally dropped like hot potatoes by their families for the pettiest of crimes,” she says. “They had no access to legal aid and didn’t know the status of their cases. Nobody was waiting for them outside, so they were trapped within the prison walls forever.” Shoma Sen, a Nagpur University English professor who was also arrested in the same case and got bail this April, recalls how an old woman from the Mang community died of Covid in prison while waiting for over a year for her kin to arrange the bail bond of Rs 1,500. “Many women lost their children during Covid and heard about it only much later,” says Sen.