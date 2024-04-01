Cricket

Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024 | CSK Were 'Little Bit Off', MS Dhoni's Batting 'Gave Positive Vibe' - Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming admitted that the defending champions were off colour against Delhi Capitals in match 13 of the Indian Premier League. Chasing a 192-run target in Delhi, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co. could manage only 171/6. After the match, Fleming said that they were slow at the start in the first six overs of each innings, but hailed former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who scored an unbeaten 37 off 16.