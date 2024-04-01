Cricket

Chennai Super Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024 | Michael Hussey Talks All Things CSK, Reserves Special Praise For Sameer Rizvi

Holders Chennai Super Kings registered a comprehensive 63-run win over Gujarat Titans for their second win in as many games. After the Indian Premier League 2024 match at Chepauk, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey talked about almost every aspect of the game, from the 'Impact Player' rule to the five-time champions' approach. The Aussie great also analysed the performances of young guns - Sameer Rizvi, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube