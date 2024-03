Cricket

Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024 | Kieron Pollard Defends Hardik Pandya Batting At 7, Talks About Ishan Kishan

After Mumbai Indians' six-run defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League 2024 opener, batting coach Kieron Pollard discussed captain Hardik Pandya's batting position. The West Indian also talked about embattled opener Ishan Kishan and debutant Naman Dhir. (Video Credit: IPL)