Afghanistan vs Tanzania Live Streaming, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: TAN U-19 Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Tanzania have won the toss and elected to bat first
Afghanistan have already qualified for the Super Six stage
The match will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app
The Group D clash between Afghanistan and Tanzania will take place at the High Performance Oval Ground in Windhoek. The match will take place on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 and will start from 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time).
Both teams are at opposite ends of the spectrum, while Afghanistan are leading the group standings with 2 wins in 2 games, Tanzania are at the bottom of the points table after losing both their initial matches.
Afghanistan have already qualified for the Super Six stage and will enter the match over a weaker Tanzanian side. On the other side, Tanzania, which is almost out of the race for the next round, will play for its pride.
Afghanistan vs Tanzania, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Toss Updatea
Tanzania U-19 team have won the toss and elected to bat first.
Afghanistan vs Tanzania, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Tanzania U19: Darpan Jobanputra, Acrey Pascal Hugo(w), Ayaan Ashik Shariff, Rehaan Ahtif, Agustino Meya Mwamele, Laksh Bakrania(c), Simba Mbaki, Ally Hafidhi, Hamza Ally Onai, Raymond Francis, Khalidy Juma
Afghanistan U19: Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(w/c), Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani Omarzai, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran, Salam Khan
Afghanistan vs Tanzania, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Streaming Info
The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 matches, including Afghanistan vs Tanzania, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels.