Japan Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: TAN Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Japan and Tanzania face off today at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek for the 13th–16th Place Play-off, both searching for a maiden tournament victory.
Japan struggled in Group C against giants like Australia and Sri Lanka, though they showed immense grit in a narrow loss to Ireland.
Tanzania, making their World Cup debut, found Group D equally tough, suffering heavy defeats at the hands of South Africa and Afghanistan, which left them at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -5.446.
Tanzania enters this match with a psychological edge, having comfortably defeated Japan by 81 runs in their warm-up encounter earlier this month.
In that game, Tanzanian skipper Laksh Bakrania shone with a half-century and two wickets. However, Japan has shown steady improvement since then, particularly through Nihar Parmar’s batting.
With survival and pride on the line, today's winner will advance to the 13th-place final, while the loser will fight to avoid the wooden spoon in the 15th-place play-off.
Japan Vs Tanzania, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update
Tanzania won the toss and chose to bat first.
Japan Vs Tanzania, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs
Tanzania XI: Acrey Pascal Hugo, Karim Kiseto, Ayaan Ashik Shariff, Rehaan Ahtif Salim, Augustine Mwamele, Laksh Bakrania (C), Mohammedi Simba Mbaki, Ali Hafidhi, Raymond Francis Emmanuel, Khalidy Amiri Juma and Alfred Daniel
Japan XI: Nihar Parmar, Taylor Alexander Waugh, Hugo Kelly, Charles Hinze, Montgomery Hara Hinze, Kazuma Kato Stafford (C), Nikhil Pol, Gabriel Mukarami Hinze, Skyler Lucas Cook (WK), Chihaya Sekine and Sandev Waduge
Japan Vs Tanzania, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Live Streaming
The match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website.