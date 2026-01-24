Japan Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: TAN Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the play-off match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 between Japan and Tanzania: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Japan Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Toss Update
Japan Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update, Playing XI Photo: X/ CricketJapan
info_icon

Japan and Tanzania face off today at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek for the 13th–16th Place Play-off, both searching for a maiden tournament victory.

Japan struggled in Group C against giants like Australia and Sri Lanka, though they showed immense grit in a narrow loss to Ireland.

Tanzania, making their World Cup debut, found Group D equally tough, suffering heavy defeats at the hands of South Africa and Afghanistan, which left them at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -5.446.

Tanzania enters this match with a psychological edge, having comfortably defeated Japan by 81 runs in their warm-up encounter earlier this month.

In that game, Tanzanian skipper Laksh Bakrania shone with a half-century and two wickets. However, Japan has shown steady improvement since then, particularly through Nihar Parmar’s batting.

With survival and pride on the line, today's winner will advance to the 13th-place final, while the loser will fight to avoid the wooden spoon in the 15th-place play-off.

Japan Vs Tanzania, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update

Tanzania won the toss and chose to bat first.

Japan Vs Tanzania, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs

Tanzania XI: Acrey Pascal Hugo, Karim Kiseto, Ayaan Ashik Shariff, Rehaan Ahtif Salim, Augustine Mwamele, Laksh Bakrania (C), Mohammedi Simba Mbaki, Ali Hafidhi, Raymond Francis Emmanuel, Khalidy Amiri Juma and Alfred Daniel

Related Content
Related Content

Japan XI: Nihar Parmar, Taylor Alexander Waugh, Hugo Kelly, Charles Hinze, Montgomery Hara Hinze, Kazuma Kato Stafford (C), Nikhil Pol, Gabriel Mukarami Hinze, Skyler Lucas Cook (WK), Chihaya Sekine and Sandev Waduge

Japan Vs Tanzania, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Live Streaming

The match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Verdict On Bangladesh's Participation Expected Today - Timeline Of How We Reached To This Point

  2. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: 1st Innings Begin, Match Reduced To 47 Overs Per Side

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score Round 6 Day 3: KER, GUJ And J&K Eye Fightback; DEL, MUM Seek Victories

  4. Bangladesh At T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Vs BCB Row Explained With Past Precedents

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Djokovic Vs Van De Zandschulp LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: Game On; Serbian Star Challenged By Dutchman

  2. AUS Open 2026: Osaka Drops Jaws In Jellyfish Inspired Outfit

  3. Wawrinka Vs Fritz LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Swiss Star Locked In Intense Battle In Melbourne

  4. Swiatek Vs Kalinskaya LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: World No. 2 Takes On Russian On Margaret Court Arena

  5. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Chases 400th Slam Win; Mercury Rising In Melbourne Affects Games

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

  2. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  3. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  4. Shimla Snowfall Today: Fresh Winter Blanket Grips Hill Station Amid IMD Alerts

  5. Uttarakhand Snowfall Alert: IMD Warns of Heavy Falls, Hailstorms in Higher Districts

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  2. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  3. French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes To Push Through 2026 Budget

  4. Zelenskyy Flags European Inaction On Ukraine, Seeks More US Backing After Meeting Trump

  5. Vietnam’s To Lam Wins Second Term As Communist Party Chief

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score Round 6 Day 3: KER, GUJ And J&K Eye Fightback; DEL, MUM Seek Victories

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Chases 400th Slam Win; Mercury Rising In Melbourne Affects Games

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley