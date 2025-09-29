India Vs Sri Lanka Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

India are the favourites against Sri Lanka, going by recent results, pedigree and past match-ups. Check out the H2H record, top run-scorers, wicket-takers, squads and match prediction for the opening game of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
India Vs Sri Lanka Prediction, ICC Womens Cricket World Cup: Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur with teammates during a training session ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • India lead Sri Lanka 31-3 in head-to head ODI record

  • Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma top runs, wickets lists among current players

  • Harmanpreet Kaur and Co fancied to win

India are seeking to commence their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 campaign with a win against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, in Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (September 30).

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co warmed up for the marquee event with a defeat, followed by a win. They lost their first warm-up game against England by a massive 153-runs margin, but rebounded with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in their second tune-up match.

As for their opponents, the Lankans' opening warm-up clash with Pakistan was washed out, while in the second encounter, Bangladesh pipped Chamari Athapaththu’s team by just one run.

India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have faced off 35 times in one-day internationals. The Indian women have a stronghold of sorts in the head-to-head record, having won 31 of those games, while the Lankans have won just three. One match ended in a no result.

Of the last five encounters, India have emerged victors in four and Sri Lanka have won once, in a tri-series also involving South Africa in May 2025.

Indian players during a training session ahead of their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. - PTI
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Stats At A Glance

Top run-scorers: Former India skipper Mithali Raj heads the list with 1103 runs from 28 India vs Sri Lanka ODI games at a humongous average of 157.57. Among the current players, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is on top with 614 runs from 16 games at an average of 43.85. Athapaththu is next with 464 runs at an average of 25.77.

Top wicket-takers: Retired India seamer Jhulan Goswami is first with 26 wickets from 25 matches at an average of 21.07. Among active players, all-rounder Deepti Sharma tops the chart with 24 wickets from 14 games at an average of 17.29. Sneh Rana is next with 14 wickets from just six matches at a fantastic average of 12.64.

India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Match Prediction

Going by recent results, pedigree and past match-ups, India are no doubt the firm favourites in this match. Google gives India an 87% chance of victory, and Sri Lanka just 13%.

India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Shree Charani

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Dewmi Vihanga, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Imesha Dulani

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
