India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur with teammates during a training session ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur with teammates during a training session ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra