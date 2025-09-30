India Vs Sri Lanka: Amanjot Kaur's Gritty Fifty Revives Hosts In ICC Women's World Cup Debut

Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma stitched together a 103-run partnership for the seventh wicket to lift India from 124/6 in 27 overs to a 269-run total in 47 overs

india vs sri lanka icc womens world cup 2025 amanjot kaur debut half century
India's Amanjot Kaur celebrates her fifty during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Amanjot Kaur hits fifty on ICC Women's World Cup debut

  • Rescues India from precarious position in rain-hit match

  • Sri Lanka to chase DLS-adjusted 271-run target in 47 overs

Amanjot Kaur marked her ICC Women's World Cup debut with a well-composed half-century, helping India recover from a mid-innings collapse against Sri Lanka to a competitive 269-run total (in 47 overs) in Guwahati on Tuesday (September 30).

The 25-year-old from Chandigarh partnered with veteran Deepti Sharma to steady the innings. Their partnership lifted India to 210/6 in 40 overs before rain interrupted play again. Her 50 came off 46 balls.

Play soon resumed and Amanjot ended up with 57 off 56 balls, while Deepti made run-a-ball 53, sharing a 103-run stand for the seventh wicket. The DLS-adjusted target for the Lankans will be 271 runs in 47 overs.

Sri Lanka's Inoka Ranaweera had earlier rocked the Indian top order with a four-wicket burst, but Amanjot's innings ensured the hosts didn't lose momentum heading into the final stretch.

Since her international debut in early 2023, the batting all-rounder has been marked as a versatile middle-order option who can also contribute with the ball.

Injuries had briefly stalled her progress, but she has cemented her spot in the Indian XI. This knock certainly adds a significant milestone to her growing international career.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and asked India to set a target. The hosts lost in-form opener Smriti Mandhana in the 4th over, then found themselves reeling at 124/6 in 27 overs.

Then Kaur and Sharma weathered the storm.

