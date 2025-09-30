India Vs Sri Lanka: Amanjot Kaur's Gritty Fifty Revives Hosts In ICC Women's World Cup Debut

Amanjot Kaur hits fifty on ICC Women's World Cup debut
Rescues India from precarious position in rain-hit match
Sri Lanka to chase DLS-adjusted 271-run target in 47 overs
Amanjot Kaur marked her ICC Women's World Cup debut with a well-composed half-century, helping India recover from a mid-innings collapse against Sri Lanka to a competitive 269-run total (in 47 overs) in Guwahati on Tuesday (September 30).
The 25-year-old from Chandigarh partnered with veteran Deepti Sharma to steady the innings. Their partnership lifted India to 210/6 in 40 overs before rain interrupted play again. Her 50 came off 46 balls.
Play soon resumed and Amanjot ended up with 57 off 56 balls, while Deepti made run-a-ball 53, sharing a 103-run stand for the seventh wicket. The DLS-adjusted target for the Lankans will be 271 runs in 47 overs.
Sri Lanka's Inoka Ranaweera had earlier rocked the Indian top order with a four-wicket burst, but Amanjot's innings ensured the hosts didn't lose momentum heading into the final stretch.
Since her international debut in early 2023, the batting all-rounder has been marked as a versatile middle-order option who can also contribute with the ball.
Injuries had briefly stalled her progress, but she has cemented her spot in the Indian XI. This knock certainly adds a significant milestone to her growing international career.
Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and asked India to set a target. The hosts lost in-form opener Smriti Mandhana in the 4th over, then found themselves reeling at 124/6 in 27 overs.
Then Kaur and Sharma weathered the storm.