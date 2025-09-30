IND-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Inoka Ranaweera's Magical Spell Stuns India In Guwahati Opener

India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Inoka Ranaweera delivered a sensational spell in Guwahati, claiming four wickets to derail the hosts' innings in the tournament opener. Check how the wily 39-year-old spinner wrecked India

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
IND-W Vs SL-W, ICC Womens World Cup 2025: Inoka Ranaweeras Magical Spell
Sri Lanka's players celebrate the wicket of India's Pratika Rawal during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match between India and Sri Lanka, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Inoka Ranaweera turned the tide for Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 opener Vs India

  • The 39 year old picked up four wickets, 3 in one over

  • Sri Lanka has capitalised with disciplined bowling

Inoka Ranaweera turned the tide for Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 opener against India in Guwahati on Tuesday (September 30). Gatecrashing India's World Cup party, the veteran bowler dictated the play.

The 39-year-old left-arm spinner from Balapitiya picked up four wickets in the rain-shortened 48-over match, helping reduce India to 124 for 6 by the end of the 27th over.


Catch all live updates here.

Ranaweera's dream spell came in the 26th over: dismissing Harleen Deol (48 off 64), Jemimah Rodrigues (0 off 1), and Harmanpreet Kaur (21 off 19) -- first two off consecutive deliveries.

Harleen, who looked prime for a big knock, fell to a flighted delivery that dipped and bounced, resulting in a simple catch at cover by Kavisha Dilhari. Jemimah was bowled first ball duck by one that drifted in and straightened, while Harmanpreet edged behind trying to guide a shorter ball. In the 20th over, she had Pratika Rawal caught by wicket-keeper Vishmi Gunaratne, in the second attempt.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and asked India to bat first in the opener. Opener Smriti Mandhana, who entered the World Cup on a rich vein of form, lasted only 10 balls for eight runs, falling to Udeshika Prabodhani.

Persistent rain, however, interrupted the game and eventually reduced the match to 48 overs per side. Once play resumed, India struggled to build momentum, and Sri Lanka capitalised with disciplined bowling.


Catch the live streaming details here.

