IND-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Inoka Ranaweera's Magical Spell Stuns India In Guwahati Opener

Inoka Ranaweera turned the tide for Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 opener Vs India
The 39 year old picked up four wickets, 3 in one over
The 39-year-old left-arm spinner from Balapitiya picked up four wickets in the rain-shortened 48-over match, helping reduce India to 124 for 6 by the end of the 27th over.
Ranaweera's dream spell came in the 26th over: dismissing Harleen Deol (48 off 64), Jemimah Rodrigues (0 off 1), and Harmanpreet Kaur (21 off 19) -- first two off consecutive deliveries.
Harleen, who looked prime for a big knock, fell to a flighted delivery that dipped and bounced, resulting in a simple catch at cover by Kavisha Dilhari. Jemimah was bowled first ball duck by one that drifted in and straightened, while Harmanpreet edged behind trying to guide a shorter ball. In the 20th over, she had Pratika Rawal caught by wicket-keeper Vishmi Gunaratne, in the second attempt.
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and asked India to bat first in the opener. Opener Smriti Mandhana, who entered the World Cup on a rich vein of form, lasted only 10 balls for eight runs, falling to Udeshika Prabodhani.
Persistent rain, however, interrupted the game and eventually reduced the match to 48 overs per side. Once play resumed, India struggled to build momentum, and Sri Lanka capitalised with disciplined bowling.