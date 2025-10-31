India Vs Australia, ICC Women's ODI World Cup Semi-Final: Who Won Yesterday In IND-W Vs AUS-W Match?

Chasing a mammoth 339-run target, Jemimah Rodrigues anchored India's spirited response with a superlative 127 not out from 134 balls, as the Harmanpreet Kau-led side scored 341/5 in 48.3 overs to win with five wickets and nine balls to spare

India Vs Australia, ICC Womens ODI World Cup Semi-Final Who Won Yesterday In IND-W Vs AUS-W Match?
India's Jemimah Rodrigues, second from right, celebrates after winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia in Navi Mumbai. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India knocked out seven-time champions Australia

  • Hosts ended the reigning champs' 15-match unbeaten run in World Cup

  • Completed highest ever run chase in Women's ODIs

A diminutive Jemimah Rodrigues stood tall on the biggest stage with the innings of her life as her unbeaten 127 off 134 balls sent India into their third Women's ODI World Cup final, halting the juggernaut of seven-time champions Australia with a record chase in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Jemimah’s arduous knock for only her third century and first in a World Cup was built along with a robust 167-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (89 from 88 balls, 10x4s, 2x6s), which helped India to end the reigning champions Australia's 15-match unbeaten run in the competition across two editions.

Chasing a mammoth 339, Jemimah anchored the spirited response with an incredible 127 not out from 134 balls including 14 fours, as India scored 341/5 in 48.3 overs to win with five wickets and nine balls to spare. It was the highest ever chase in Women's ODIs.

Having lost knock-out games from winning positions several times in the past, India finally found a way to get over the line on this occasion. No wonder tears of sheer joy rolled down the eyes of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Rodrigues who did have all those heartbreaks at the back of their mind during the run chase.

A first time winner of the tournament is assured with India meeting South Africa on Sunday.

In the middle as early as in the second over, Jemimah built her innings with utmost resolve of keeping it simple, finding boundaries regularly and not taking any risks.

Towards the end, an exhausted Jemimah kept slumping on her haunches to preserve whatever little energy she was left with, and thrived on cheers of a packed house here at the DY Patil Stadium to take the hosts one step closer to that elusive title.

Skipper Harmanpreet would have never imagined walking out to bat in front of a shellshocked home crowd which was reeling in silence when the team’s best batter Smriti Mandhana fell in the 10th over.

At 59 for two inside the powerplay with their best batter (Mandhana) back in the hut, that was that moment where this team had botched up from winning positions not too long ago.

But eventually, they did not. Harmanpreet (89 off 88) and Jemimah batted with purpose and at no stage of their third-wicket association did they look under stress with the asking rate.

A lightening quick outfield aided to their benefit and once well-settled, Harmanpreet launched one over cover off McGrath and another off Gardner. The dew also arrived late in the evening, making batting easier.

A pivotal moment arrived in the 33rd over when Jemimah was gifted a lifeline by the Australian captain Alyssa Healy when she was on 82, spilling a sitter when the batter got a leading edge off King while trying to sweep. Later on, she was given another lifeline on 106.

Shafali’s first ODI outing after a year’s gap lasted only five balls in which she managed two boundaries before being pinned off a nip-backer from Kim Garth in front of the wickets.

Australia did well to keep India’s best batter Smriti Mandhana (24) on a tight leash at the start but the vice-captain replied with a six down the ground and two fours.

However, it was a dismaying end to her innings when Mandhana was caught behind on a delivery sprayed down the leg from Garth, with a faint spike on DRS appeal confirming Australia’s conviction.

Earlier, Phoebe Litchfield’s scintillating 119 and half-centuries from venerable Ellyse Perry (77) and Ashleigh Gardner (63) helped Australia set a 339-run target against India who were sloppy in the field.

If not for a tidy third spell of 3-0-9-2 in which Shree Charani (2/49) dismissed Beth Mooney (24) and an in-form Annabel Sutherland (3), Australia might have finished with far more than they managed.

Australia were bowled out for 338 with one ball left in their innings.

Litchfield’s third ODI ton which came off a mere 77 balls, set the platform for Australia to launch themselves to a huge total.

The 22-year-old came into this knockout game with only a fifty in her account so far in the competition, but batted as if she was always in a purple patch.

Litchfield's high quality knock included 17 fours and three sixes. Her lofted hits over the infield in the cover region were as spectacular as the two sixes she hit down the ground, one of which was hit on the second ball of the 27th over off Deepti Sharma.

Litchfield put on 155 for the second wicket before missing a lap shot off Amanjot with Perry, who made a valuable 77 off 88 balls (6x4s, 2x6s).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
