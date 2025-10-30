ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 2: Australia Set Record Victory Target Of 339 For India

Phoebe Litchfield's 119 off 93, Ellyse Perry's 77 and Ashleigh Gardner's 65 helped Australia post a record semi-final total of 338 on the board

  • Australia post the highest score in a Women's World Cup semi-final

  • India need 339 for the win

  • Phoebe Litchfield starred in the 1st innings with her 119 off 93

Opener Phoebe Litchfield's scintillating 119 off 93 balls formed the cornerstone of defending champions Australia's massive 338 all out against India in the second semi-final of the Women's World Cup, here Thursday.

This is the highest total by any team in a Women's World Cup semi-final. surpassing South Africa's 319 against England in the first semi-final of the ongoing tournament.

Apart from Litchfield, Ellyse Perry (77 off 88 balls) played a good hand in a 155-run second wicket stand while Ashleigh Gardner's (63 off 45 balls) big hits put the Southern Stars in complete command after a shoddy bowling effort from India.

Barring young spinner Shree Charani (2/49 in 10 overs), all other bowlers were sent on a leatherhunt with Deepti Sharma giving away 73 runs for his two wickets.

Brief Scores: Australia 338 in 50 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 119, Ellyse Perry 77, Ashleigh Gardner 65, Deepti Sharma 2/73, Shree Charani 2/49).

Published At:
