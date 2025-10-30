ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 2: Australia Set Record Victory Target Of 339 For India

India vs Australia Live Score, Today's Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2nd Semi-Final Match live Updates: India's Smriti Mandhana, left, and Deepti Sharma run between the wickets during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Indore, India, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India vs Australia Live Score, Today's Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2nd Semi-Final Match live Updates: India's Smriti Mandhana, left, and Deepti Sharma run between the wickets during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Indore, India, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki