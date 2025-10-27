India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup: Who Won Yesterday In IND-W Vs BAN-W Match?

India ended the league stage of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with three wins from seven matches and seven points, along with a fourth-place finish. Bangladesh leapfrogged Pakistan to move to the seventh spot despite having similar points (3)

India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Womens World Cup: Who Won Yesterday In IND-W Vs BAN-W Match?
India's Radha Yadav celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Rabeya Khan during their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Photo: PTI
  • India vs Bangladesh game abandoned due to rain

  • Opener Pratika Rawal suffered injury scare while fielding

  • India to face Australia in semi-final

Incessant rains forced the abandonment of India's match against Bangladesh but the hosts suffered a major injury scare as opener Pratika Rawal hurt her ankle and knee while fielding in an inconsequential Women’s World Cup match in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

In a rain-truncated 27 overs per-side contest, India were 57 for no loss in 8.4 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 119/9 when rains intervened again, forcing the officials to call off the game. India’s target was revised to 126 from 27 overs.

Smriti Mandhana was on 34 not out and makeshift opener Amanjot Kaur was unbeaten on 15 when the match ended, and the two teams shared a point.

India finished the league stage with three wins from seven matches and the washout gave them seven points along with a fourth-place finish.

Bangladesh leapfrogged Pakistan to move to the seventh spot despite having similar points (3). as their victory in their previous meet in the tournament putting them one place above.

Earlier, Rawal’s right foot got stuck into the turf on the final ball of the 21st over of the first innings when she ran in from deep midwicket to stop the ball, and collapsed immediately grimacing in pain.

Indian players ran towards their teammate while a stretcher was also taken to the spot, but Rawal walked off the field with assistance from the support staff and even sported a smile on her face.

All eyes will remain on Rawal’s recovery as India, chasing their maiden World Cup title, will take on formidable Australia in the semifinal on Thursday.

The BCCI informed, “Team India all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the first innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress." In Rawal’s absence, chasing a revised target of 126 from 27 overs saw vice-captain Mandhana walking out in company of Amanjot, who opened the innings at this level for the first time.

Amanjot excelled in her responsibility playing a perfect second fiddle to Mandhana who flayed the Bangladesh attack, unleashing a string of boundaries to make 34 from 27 balls.

The outfield, including the spot where Rawal fell, here at the DY Patil remained exposed throughout the day as several interruptions of unseasonal rains saw a total of two hours and 15 minutes being lost.

The playing area was protected from one bowling end to another with the centre having multiple layers of covers, but the square boundaries on either side of the wicket were left exposed to rains.

Earlier, India restricted Bangladesh for a paltry 119 for nine in 27 overs after weather forced reduction of overs.

It did not take long for Renuka Singh to strike as she had Sumaiya Akhter caught by Shree Charani (2/23) at backward point off a wide delivery which the batter had went after.

Radha Yadav got rid of Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana (9) with a brilliant direct hit.

Sharmin Akhter (36), coming off a fine 64 not out in her last outing against Sri Lanka, appeared to be waging a lone battle for Bangladesh as India kept chipping away with regular wickets.

Sharmin’s charge ended after Arundhati Reddy, who came on as a substitute for Rawal, flung herself into the air running in from the deep midwicket to take an athletic grab off Charani.

Sobhana Mostary (26) tried to take the attack to the opposition but her resistance did not last long, with Harleen Deol taking a fine catch off comeback spinner Radha Yadav (3/30).

Published At:
