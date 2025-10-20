India Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup: Who Won Yesterday In IND-W Vs ENG-W Match?

India did well with the ball in the backend of the England innings to restrict them to a 288-run total. They then put themselves in a strong position to win courtesy Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's fifties, before stumbling

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs England, ICC Womens World Cup: Who Won Yesterday In IND-W Vs ENG-W Match?
India's players shake hands with England's players after the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match in Indore. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Deepti Sharma starred with bat (50) and ball (4/51)

  • From needing 55 runs from 53 balls, India found themselves needing 14 of the last over

  • Harmanpreet Kaur and Co now in must-win scenario for semi-final qualification

India squandered a position of control to make a mess of their chase as they suffered a four-run defeat against England, their third on the trot, in the Women's World Cup in Indore on Sunday.

Chasing 289 to win, India were cruising to victory but lost crucial wickets despite fifties by senior players Smriti Mandhana (88), Harmanpreet Kaur (70) and Deepti Sharma (50).

From needing 55 runs from 53 balls, India found themselves needing 14 of the last over with England holding their nerves as Sneh Rana and Amanjot Kaur failed to take the hosts across the line.

This was after seasoned off-spinner Deepti (4/51) produced a standout spell, helping restrict England to 288 for 8 which was built on the back of Heather Knight's (109) splendid century.

India now need to win their remaining two games to seal the last semifinal spot as England became the third to team to move to the last four stage with the win here.

Mandhana first put up a crucial 125-run stand with skipper Kaur before joining forces with Deepti with a 67-run partnership. Once she was out Deepti took over with a fifty of her own but just as it looked like she'll go till the end, she threw away her wicket as England also got rid of the dangerous Richa Ghosh.

Related Content
Related Content

It was Mandhana's second consecutive half-century, a patient, hard-fought one, while Kaur, who had been out of touch through much of the competition, rediscovered her spark in trademark fashion, crafting a run-a-ball 70 that oozed intent and authority.

Mandhana, who started her innings in edgy fashion, nearly dragging one onto her stumps, weathered a scratchy start and even battled cramps but showed immense concentration and composure in her 94-ball innings.

After Pratika Rawal’s early dismissal, Harleen Deol (24) assumed the role of aggressor, allowing Mandhana time to settle. Her first boundary only arrived in the 14th over, but once she found her rhythm, she became increasingly fluent.

Together, Mandhana and Kaur batted smartly, rotating strike, building pressure on England's bowlers, and rescuing India from an uncomfortable position. At the halfway stage of the innings India needed a 164 from 150 balls.

Both targeted world No. 1 spinner Sophie Ecclestone with intent, striking her for boundaries at crucial intervals.

Kaur, in particular, went after her counterpart Nat Sciver-Brunt, dispatching her for five fours. But the English captain bowled a back of a length delivery outside off to have Kaur caught by Emma Lamb.

Earlier, playing her 300th international game, Knight's (109) sweeping prowess was on full display as she laced her 91-ball innings with 15 boundaries and a six to get her third ODI ton and highest-ever score in WODIs.

For India, the dependable Deepti was the stand out bowler with captain Kaur relying on her seasoned off-spinner whenever India were in search of a breakthrough.

Ironically, the skipper chose to hold back Deepti up until the 16th over. Deepti brought up her 150th scalp by bamboozling Tammy Beaumont (22) before accounting for half-centurion Amy Jones (56).

She also helped trigger a mini batting collapse at the fag end of the innings, getting rid of Emma Lamb (11) and Alice Capsey (2).

Former skipper Knight rotated strike brilliantly and stitched a 113-run stand off 106 deliveries with skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (38) that did a lot of damage to India. The duo found boundaries with ease, setting England up for a solid total.

This was after openers Jones (56 off 68 balls) and Beaumont successfully navigated the first 10 overs for the first time this tournament, stitching a 77-run opening stand.

But once left-arm spinner Sree Charani (2/68) had Sciver-Brunt out against the run of play with Harmanpreet plucking the ball over her head with a well-timed leap, the England batting crumbled under pressure.

To add to their woes, Knight was run out thanks to Sneh Rana's accurate throw in the 45th over.

From there on India were all over England, whose middle order frailties were exposed once again as they lost 5 wickets for 39 runs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Can PAK Replicate Lahore Success In Rawalpindi?

  2. Kane Williamson And Nathan Smith Return As New Zealand Announce 14-Member ODI Squad Against England

  3. SL-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women's ODI WC 2025: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, Dr DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

  4. What India Need To Do To Qualify For Women’s World Cup Semi-Finals After England Loss: Scenarios Explained

  5. IND Vs AUS: Ex-India Coach Dissects Rohit, Virat Dismissals; Backs Duo To Bounce Back

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  2. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  5. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: October 19, 2025

  2. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  3. The Mayo College Sesquicentennial 2025

  4. Actor Vijay’s TVK Credits ₹20 Lakh To Families Of Karur Stampede Victims

  5. Strategic Caste Politics? BJP Bets On Upper Castes While JD(U) Focuses On Backward Classes

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. The Enemy’s Enemy: How India Is Rebuilding Ties With Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

  2. Dogs Celebrated, Loyalties Honoured: Nepal’s Kukur Tihar Festival

  3. Israel Conducts Air Strikes On Southern Gaza After Clashes With Hamas Fighters

  4. Israel Closes Rafah Border Amid US Warning Of Hamas Attack

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike