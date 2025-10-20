India Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Hopes Hang By Thread After England Loss

England beat India to become third team to qualify for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifianls
India and New Zealand have same points but the Women in Blue have better run rate
India vs New Zealand is expected to be a virtual quarterfinal
England edged past India in a thrilling high-scoring contest at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, winning by just four runs in Indore on Sunday. Batting first, England put up a total of 288 runs, thanks to Heather Knight's magnificent century.
Chasing 289 for victory, India fell agonisingly short despite valiant efforts from Smriti Mandhana (88), Harmanpreet Kaur (70) and Deepti Sharma (50). The game swung right till the final over, but England’s bowlers held their nerve to seal their place in the semi-finals.
It was a heartbreaking result for the Women in Blue, who had the match in their grasp for large parts of the chase. However, a late collapse cost them dearly, leaving their qualification hopes hanging by a thread. With England now officially becoming the third team to reach the last four, India find themselves in a must-win situation going into their next game.
How India Can Still Qualify for the Semi-Finals
India currently sit fourth on the points table with four points, just above New Zealand, who have an identical tally but India have a mcuh better net run rate. The upcoming India vs New Zealand clash now becomes virtually a quarterfinal, the winner will take a giant step toward sealing the final semi-final spot.
If India manage to beat New Zealand, they will control their own destiny. A win over the White Ferns, followed by a victory against Bangladesh in their last league game, would almost guarantee a place in the top four. However, if India lose to New Zealand, they’ll need to beat Bangladesh convincingly and hope the Kiwis lose to England in their final match to stay alive.
Net run rate could play a decisive role if multiple teams end up on equal points, so India must also look to win big in their remaining fixtures. The equation is clear, every run and wicket will count from here on.