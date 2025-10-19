India Vs England Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: IND-W In Must-Win Situation Against ENG-W

India Women vs England Women Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2025 Match Today: Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India face a must-win scenario as they meet Nat Sciver-Brunt's England in match number 20 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The Women in Blue will be eager to get two points and keep their chances for a top-4 finish in the points table alive

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs England Live Score, Womens ODI World Cup 2025: IND In A Must Win Situation Against ENG
Team India celebrating a wicket during their game against Australia in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Photo: AP
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match number 20 of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup match between hosts India and England. The match is set to take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from 3:00PM (IST) onwards. This is going to be an important tie for both the teams as a win will solidify their chances of joining Australia in the semi-finals of the 2025 Women's World Cup. Team India, who are currently placed 4th in the points table, will look to get back to winning ways after losing each of their previous encounters against South Africa and Australia. The Lioness, on the other hand, are still unbeaten in the tournament after 4 league matches and they sit 3rd in the points table with 7 points below the Proteas Women. An exciting tie is on the cards. Follow all the live updates and score when the match begins.
LIVE UPDATES

IND-W Vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast

It is going to be a warm sunny day today in Indore. There will be long periods of sunshine with 24% cloud cover and 56% of humidity. No chances of washout today as there is only 1% probability of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain at 30 degree Celsius and it will get cooler by the evening.

IND-W Vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: India And England Squads

India Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

England Squad: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge

IND-W Vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Hello There!

Hello and welcome to our continued live coverage of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. India are set to lock horns with England in match number 20 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Stay tuned with us for the build-up, weather report, toss update and latest match updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Play Stopped Due To Rain Once Again|India 52/4 (16.4)

  2. India Vs England Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: IND-W In Must-Win Situation Against ENG-W

  3. Afghan Cricketers' Deaths: Rashid Khan Omits PSL Franchise Lahore Qalandars From His X Bio

  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's Eight-Ball Duck His First In Australia - Check Stats

  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Says Hostile Australian Experience Shaped Him As Cricketer, Person

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  4. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  5. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. The Mayo College Sesquicentennial 2025

  4. China Eastern Airlines To Resume Shanghai-Delhi Flights From November 9

  5. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

Entertainment News

  1. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  2. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  3. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  4. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  5. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  3. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Sends 7,200 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

  4. Pakistan Army Chief Warns India Of 'Decisive Respons' Amid Nuclear Tensions

  5. Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Signals Readiness For ‘Two-Front War,’ Citing India Amid Taliban Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike