India Vs England Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: IND-W In Must-Win Situation Against ENG-W

Team India celebrating a wicket during their game against Australia in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match number 20 of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup match between hosts India and England. The match is set to take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from 3:00PM (IST) onwards. This is going to be an important tie for both the teams as a win will solidify their chances of joining Australia in the semi-finals of the 2025 Women's World Cup. Team India, who are currently placed 4th in the points table, will look to get back to winning ways after losing each of their previous encounters against South Africa and Australia. The Lioness, on the other hand, are still unbeaten in the tournament after 4 league matches and they sit 3rd in the points table with 7 points below the Proteas Women. An exciting tie is on the cards. Follow all the live updates and score when the match begins.

19 Oct 2025, 01:49:10 pm IST IND-W Vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast It is going to be a warm sunny day today in Indore. There will be long periods of sunshine with 24% cloud cover and 56% of humidity. No chances of washout today as there is only 1% probability of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain at 30 degree Celsius and it will get cooler by the evening.

19 Oct 2025, 01:42:46 pm IST IND-W Vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: India And England Squads India Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry England Squad: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge