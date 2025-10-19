India Vs England Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: IND-W In Must-Win Situation Against ENG-W
India Women vs England Women Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2025 Match Today: Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India face a must-win scenario as they meet Nat Sciver-Brunt's England in match number 20 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The Women in Blue will be eager to get two points and keep their chances for a top-4 finish in the points table alive
Team India celebrating a wicket during their game against Australia in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Photo: AP
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match number 20 of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup match between hosts India and England. The match is set to take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from 3:00PM (IST) onwards. This is going to be an important tie for both the teams as a win will solidify their chances of joining Australia in the semi-finals of the 2025 Women's World Cup. Team India, who are currently placed 4th in the points table, will look to get back to winning ways after losing each of their previous encounters against South Africa and Australia. The Lioness, on the other hand, are still unbeaten in the tournament after 4 league matches and they sit 3rd in the points table with 7 points below the Proteas Women. An exciting tie is on the cards. Follow all the live updates and score when the match begins.
IND-W Vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast
It is going to be a warm sunny day today in Indore. There will be long periods of sunshine with 24% cloud cover and 56% of humidity. No chances of washout today as there is only 1% probability of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain at 30 degree Celsius and it will get cooler by the evening.
IND-W Vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: India And England Squads
England Squad: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge
IND-W Vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Hello There!
Hello and welcome to our continued live coverage of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. India are set to lock horns with England in match number 20 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Stay tuned with us for the build-up, weather report, toss update and latest match updates.