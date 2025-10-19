India Vs England Toss Update, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: IND-W Bowling First In Indore - Check Playing XIs

India must beat England tonight if they are to keep their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final hopes alive. Check out the scorecard, toss update, playing XIs and squads for match number 20

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
india vs england match report icc womens world cup 2025 indw vs engw toss update playing xi
India lost to Australia in their previous ICC Women's World Cup 2025 outing. Photo: AP
  • England win toss, bat first against India

  • India replace Jemimah Rodrigues with Renuka Thakur

  • England bring in Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and elected to bat first against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in match 20 of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Sunday (October 19).

India brought in right-arm seamer Renuka Thakur in place of batting star Jemimah Rodrigues to strengthen their bowling, while Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell entered the English playing XI.

India Vs England, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Playing XIs

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

England: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

India's campaign has hit a stumbling block after successive three-wicket losses to South Africa and Australia in Visakhapatnam, results that have left their strategy under the scanner. They now need to win three consecutive games to assure themselves of a semi-final spot in the 50-over showpiece, and that starts with tonight's encounter with England.

India Vs England, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Published At:
