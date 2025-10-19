India Vs England Toss Update, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: IND-W Bowling First In Indore - Check Playing XIs

England win toss, bat first against India
India replace Jemimah Rodrigues with Renuka Thakur
England bring in Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell
England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and elected to bat first against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in match 20 of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Sunday (October 19).
India brought in right-arm seamer Renuka Thakur in place of batting star Jemimah Rodrigues to strengthen their bowling, while Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell entered the English playing XI.
India Vs England, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Playing XIs
India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur
England: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
India's campaign has hit a stumbling block after successive three-wicket losses to South Africa and Australia in Visakhapatnam, results that have left their strategy under the scanner. They now need to win three consecutive games to assure themselves of a semi-final spot in the 50-over showpiece, and that starts with tonight's encounter with England.
India Vs England, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.
England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.