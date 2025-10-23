India Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup: IND-W To Bat First In Navi Mumbai - Check Playing XIs

Sophie Devine reckoned the surface won't change much as she opted to bowl. She said, "We're going to the bowl first today. We don't think the surface will change too much. If anything, it might hopefully get better under lights and maybe with a bit of dew coming in. I don't think it's going to change much. We've still been training exceptionally hard and we've got to have trust in the work that we've done. A couple of extra sessions isn't going to change too much for what we've got as a group. So for us, fresh is best. We obviously haven't played as much cricket, especially with the bat. But it's left us really excited and chomping at the bit to be able to get out here and hopefully get a full 100 overs in today. This is the moment that all cricketers want to be playing in high-pressure situations, playing in India at a World Cup, it doesn't get much better than this. We're really excited about it. We certainly know the challenge that's ahead of us. But this is what you want to be taking on as a high-performance athlete. Going with the same XI today."