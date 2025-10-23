India Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup: IND-W To Bat First In Navi Mumbai - Check Playing XIs

IND-W vs NZ-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025: ENG Women vs IND Women
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: IND Women vs ENG Women Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IND-W to bat first in their must-win game against NZ-W

  • India made one change, Jemimah replaced Amanjot Kaur

  • The Whiter Ferns remained unchanged for this tie

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bowl first in their crunch game against India in what is a must-win for either side in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Thursday, in Navi Mumbai.

Hosts India, who are on a three-match losing streak, have made one change, bringing back the experienced Jemimah Rodrigues in place of all-rounder Amanjot Kaur.

New Zealand, who have had two games washed out, are unchanged.

ALSO READ | IND-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score

Speaking at the toss, Kaur said - "The pitch is looking really good and I think we have got a great opportunity, today we have added extra batters. So I think it's a great opportunity to set a decent total on the board. Jemimah is in for Amanjot. It was a little disappointing for all of us because we have been playing good cricket but unfortunately we were not able to get the result. But today is a very important game and we all want to enjoy this moment and play good cricket. We are getting starts but unfortunately we are able to make it big. But today is a great opportunity and we are looking for everyone to do well for the team."

Related Content
Related Content

Sophie Devine reckoned the surface won't change much as she opted to bowl. She said, "We're going to the bowl first today. We don't think the surface will change too much. If anything, it might hopefully get better under lights and maybe with a bit of dew coming in. I don't think it's going to change much. We've still been training exceptionally hard and we've got to have trust in the work that we've done. A couple of extra sessions isn't going to change too much for what we've got as a group. So for us, fresh is best. We obviously haven't played as much cricket, especially with the bat. But it's left us really excited and chomping at the bit to be able to get out here and hopefully get a full 100 overs in today. This is the moment that all cricketers want to be playing in high-pressure situations, playing in India at a World Cup, it doesn't get much better than this. We're really excited about it. We certainly know the challenge that's ahead of us. But this is what you want to be taking on as a high-performance athlete. Going with the same XI today."

India Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup: Playing XIs

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Axar Gets Renshaw, Sundar Bowls Carey | AUS 135-4 (28)

  2. IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Second Consecutive Duck For First Time

  3. Australia Vs England, Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland Power AUS-W To Six-Wicket Win

  4. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test: 38-Year-Old Asif Afridi Breaks Records With Stunning Five-Wicket Haul

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Court Bars Unauthorised Use of Actor Chiranjeevi’s Name, Image, and Voice

  4. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  5. Can A Campus Be Apolitical In A Political Society?

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  2. Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi On Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  5. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

Latest Stories

  1. Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Halal Products; Congress Criticises Remarks Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  2. Bill Gates Says 'Jai Shree Krishna' As He Greets Smriti Irani's Tulsi In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Promo–Watch

  3. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  4. AQI in Punjab & Haryana: Air Quality Deteriorates Post-Diwali Despite Lowest Farm Fire Count

  5. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  6. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Smriti, Pratika Find Boundaries

  7. Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's Film Is Titled Fauzi; See First-Look Title Poster

  8. Suspected IED Blast Damages Railway Track In Assam’s Kokrajhar, Train Services Restored