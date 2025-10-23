India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Women In Blue In Must-Win Clash

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates from Match 24 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on October 23, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs New Zealand live score ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Match 24 Mumbai
India's Smriti Mandhana, left, and Deepti Sharma run between the wickets during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Indore, India, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 24 of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 between India Women and New Zealand Women at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23, 2025. This is a must-win clash for the Women in Blue, whose semi-final hopes hinge on the result tonight. Anything short of a win will take India’s fate out of their hands. New Zealand’s qualification hopes will vanish with a loss tonight. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the India vs New Zealand match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Where To Watch?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to all the cricket fans tuning in to the start of our live blog for the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and New Zealand. Neither side can afford to lose tonight, with just one semi-final spot up for grabs. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and playing XIs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Heroic Rohit Takes India To 264/9 As Zampa, Bartlett Shines For Australia

  2. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Rain Stops Play After Just Three Deliveries | NZ 8/0 (0.3)

  3. IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Second Consecutive Duck For First Time

  4. Australia Vs England, Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland Power AUS-W To Six-Wicket Win

  5. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Court Bars Unauthorised Use of Actor Chiranjeevi’s Name, Image, and Voice

  4. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  5. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi On Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister

  2. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  3. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

  4. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's Film Is Titled Fauzi; See First-Look Title Poster

  2. Suspected IED Blast Damages Railway Track In Assam’s Kokrajhar, Train Services Restored

  3. Prabhas Birthday: Rishab Shetty, Malavika Mohanan, Vishnu Manchu And Other Celebs Shower Love On The Rebel Star

  4. IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: See Best Photos From The Adelaide Oval

  5. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  6. JNUSU 2025-26 Elections: Polling On November 4, Results On November 6

  7. Horoscope Today, October 23, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  8. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade