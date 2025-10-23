India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Women In Blue In Must-Win Clash

India's Smriti Mandhana, left, and Deepti Sharma run between the wickets during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Indore, India, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 24 of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 between India Women and New Zealand Women at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23, 2025. This is a must-win clash for the Women in Blue, whose semi-final hopes hinge on the result tonight. Anything short of a win will take India’s fate out of their hands. New Zealand’s qualification hopes will vanish with a loss tonight. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the India vs New Zealand match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Oct 2025, 01:29:19 pm IST India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Where To Watch? The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.