Smriti Mandhana Hits 14th ODI Ton In Record Partnership With Pratika Rawal

Smriti Mandhana hit her first ton of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup against New Zealand
Mandhana scored 109 in an 86-ball ton, breaking multiple records in her way to century
Her opening partner Pratika Rawal also hit a ton as the duo added 211 runs for the first wicket
Smriti Mandhana continued her fine form in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup with a century in an important clash against New Zealand on Thursday, October 23 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
Mandhana completed her century in 86 deliveries and finished with 109 before getting out in the 34th over. The elegant left-hander was involved in a record 211-run opening stand with Pratika Rawal who also scored a hundred.
Mandhana hit her first ton of the ongoing World Cup to complete her 14th ODI century. Only Australia's Meg Lanning, 15, has more tons than Mandhana in women's ODIs.
This is also Mandhana's fifth ton of 2025, and she now has the joint-most hundreds in women's ODIs in a calendar year. South Africa's Tazmin Brits also has slammed five hundreds this year.
Mandhana smashed 10 fours and 4 sixes in her innings which was eventually ended by Suzie Bates. She also broke Lizelle Lee's record of 28 sixes in a calendar year with her first maximum of the afternoon.
The 211-run partnership also made Mandhana and Rawal only the fourth pair in women's ODIs and the first from India to have two double century stands. The duo also became the first Indian pair to add more than 150 runs for any wicket twice in a single World Cup edition.
India Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup: Playing XIs
Earlier, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bowl first in their crunch game against India.
India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson