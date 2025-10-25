AUS-W Vs SA-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Alana King Registers Best Bowling Figures In Tournament's History

Australia beat South Africa by 7 wickets in match number 26 of the Women's World Cup
Alana King starred with her excellent bowling performance, collecting 7 wickets for just 18 runs
The Australian leg-spinner registers the best-ever bowling figures in Women's World Cup history
Australia's seven-wicket win over South Africa in Indore confirmed the semi-final line-ups for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Australia, unbeaten through the group stage, will face India in Navi Mumbai, while South Africa, despite two heavy defeats, will meet England in Guwahati.
The match itself was brief and decisive: South Africa were bowled out for 97 in 24 overs, with Alana King producing a record-breaking spell of 7/18. Australia chased the target in 16.5 overs, led by Georgia Voll's unbeaten 38 and Beth Mooney's brisk 42.
King's haul now stands as the best bowling figures in ICC Women's World Cup history. The leg-spinner made her ODI debut on February 3, 2022, against England in Canberra. She now has 72 wickets in 46 matches.
The Top 5 Bowling Figures In Tournament History
1. Alana King (7-18), Australia vs South Africa in 2025;
2. Jackie Lord (6/10), New Zealand vs India in 1982;
3. Glenys Page (6/20), New Zealand vs Trinidad & Tobago in 1973;
4. Sophie Ecclestone (6/36), England vs South Africa in 2022;
5. Anya Shrubsole (6/46), England vs India in 2017.
King's spell not only broke individual records but also displayed Australia's bowling depth heading into the knockouts. She has now taken 13 wickets at this World Cup and 25 wickets in just 12 ODIs in 2025.
"Expected it to slide on a little bit with a bit of the drizzle. Just happy to extract as much as I can out of the wicket," said King, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, during the post-match presentations.
"As a bowler, you always love wickets. I can play a different role. If that is holding down one end, and then the other bowlers coming on to take wickets," the 29-year-old added. "Happy to play any role, as long as I am playing my role for Australia, and that puts us in a good position."
South Africa's campaign, which included a five-match winning streak, began and ended with sub-100 totals -- 69 all out against England and 97 all out against Australia.
But Australia's dominance over South Africa in World Cups continues, now with a 9-0 head-to-head record. Also, over the course of two World Cups, Australia have recorded 15 consecutive wins, matching the record they previously achieved from 1997 to 2000.