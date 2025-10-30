Asian Youth Games 2025: India Shine With Six Gold, Three Silver Medals In Boxing And Beach Wrestling

India shone at the Youth Asian Games with six gold and three silver medals on Thursday, three golds in boxing and three in beach wrestling, taking their overall tally to 41 medals

Youth Asian Games 2025 India Medal tally Thursday
India’s Khushi Chand and Ahaana Sharma struck gold in the boxing finals at the Asian Youth Games 2025. Photo: X/@BFI_official
Summary
  • India won six gold and three silver medals on Thursday at the Youth Asian Games

  • Boxers Khushi Chand, Ahaana Sharma and Bhoreshi Pujari clinched gold, while Lanchenba Singh Moibungkhongbam took silver

  • In beach wrestling, Sani Subhash Fulmali, Anjali and Arjun Ruhil bagged gold, taking India’s tally to 41 medals

India continued their impressive show at the Youth Asian Games, clinching three gold and one silver medal in boxing, along with three gold and two silver medals in beach wrestling in Bahrain on Thursday.

Indian boxers Khushi Chand, Ahaana Sharma and Bhoreshi Pujari won a hat-trick of gold medals while Lanchenba Singh Moibungkhongbam bagged the silver.

India thus took the medal tally to 41 medals, including 12 golds, 15 silvers and 14 bronze.

In a golden morning session, Khushi (46kg) opened India's tally with a confident 4:1 victory over China’s Luo Jinxiu, showcasing superior ring control and precision. Ahaana (50kg) followed with a statement win, forcing a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in Round 1 against Ma Jong Hyang of the People’s Republic of Korea.

Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari (54kg) then completed India's golden hat-trick, dominating Uzbekistan’s Muhammadova Kumriniso in a commanding 5:0 decision.

The medal count could rise even higher as Harnoor Kaur (66kg) and Anshika (+80kg) are set to compete in their respective finals in the evening session, with India eyeing a potential record haul of gold medals.

In the boys' final, Lanchenba (50kg) displayed tremendous skill and heart but narrowly missed gold, settling for silver after a tough bout against Kazakhstan’s Nurmakhan Zhumagali.

In beach wrestling, Sani Subhash Fulmali and Anjali won gold medals in the boys’ and girls’ 60kg and 55kg categories respectively, while Arjun Ruhil also finished on top in the boys’ 90kg event.

Sujay Nagnath Tanpure (70kg) and Ravinder (80kg) settled for silver medals after losing their respective finals.

In the title bouts, Sani Subhash beat Iran’s Amirali Domirkolaei 2-0, Anjali defeated Vietnam’s Bui Ngoc Thao Thom 2-1, and Arjun overcame Iran’s Mohammadmahdi Fotouhi in the 90kg category.

Sujay went down 1-2 to Iran’s Sina Shokouhi, while Ravinder lost 1-2 to Touraj Khodaei, also of Iran.

